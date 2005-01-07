The dribbling midgets…Size 7 Sneakers and Wataru Misaka in the NBA

The dribblng midget made it to NBA back in Sept….Japanese guard Yuta Tabuse. joined the NBA after signing with the Denver Nuggets. It was claimed that, “Tabuse is the first Japanese player to take part in an NBA training camp.” (Kyodo News) Sat Sep 27, 5:24 PM ETHowever, here’s the rest-of-the-story…

The New York Times > Sports > Pro Basketball > Size 7 Sneakers Are Still Hard to Fill

More than a half-century after Wataru Misaka became the first Japanese-American to play professional basketball at the highest level in the United States, he remains a gentle reminder of the sport’s first steps toward diversity….