Caption: “…train station in Chiba. Yes, those are Hello Kitty figures all over the front dash.”
3 thoughts on “Hello Kitty Car: “Because you can never have enough HELLO KITTY””
Kitty Kool!
Not that I should talk about my car…
Please refer to the previous 3Yen reports about itasha cars including:
. . . • Haruhi + ‘Painful’ Wheels = Fun!? (3Yen/2011-08-13 )
. . . • Anime freakazoids’ crap-car fest in Tokyo (3Yen/2009-10-07)
. . . • The ‘Painful Cars’ of Japan (3Yen/2009-07-19)
Hello Parking Lot™