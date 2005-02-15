Look out! That biatch is sick!

Take it to heart.
Go to the Sanio Corporation’s official HELLO KITTY Stress Test and take the mental health exam.

HELLO KITTY Stress girl
Effect of Gender Differences on the Cardiovascular System in Patients With Mental Disorders
Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death following cancer in Japan for both males and females…
High-Risk Group: Women With Mental Disorders
Generally, females are regarded as a high-risk group …cardiovascular comorbidity…intervals in females were significantly higher than in males among people with mental disorders… smoking is a stronger risk factor for myocardial infarction in middle-aged females than in males…This should be taken into account in psychiatric care because patients with mental disorders are about twice as likely to smoke as people without mental disorders (Lasser et al., 2000)…For optimal treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases, gender differences should be considered in combination with the effect of psychotropic medications on the cardiovascular system and other risk factors.

engRish 'no smoRking sign'
Then again thinking about that super-scientific HELLO KITTY Stress Test I don’t really think it can help determine whether your Japanese kitty heart can survive Smorking Clean ™ Japan. You really need a “character goods” pussy to tell you’re stressed out, right?

