An alternative use for a futon shrinkwrap storage system.
Vacuum-packed Japanese
6 thoughts on “Shrinkwrapped Japanese Girl”
sexi
more here
http://maxhodges.com/category/fetish-portraits/
Pretty damn good maxhodges.com…
Thanxs!
Sweating Blood: Regina José Galindo: Vulnerable—
…shows Galindo’s naked body encased in a plastic bag lying in a field of trash at the Guatemala City dump…
it’s hentai but it’s not porn, it’s art, baka
Ok, ok, which ones you pervs did this photo series?
Shrink-Wrapped Couples in Japan are a Terrifying New Type of Mesmerizing Art
thebuzztube.com | 2016/12/02
…Unlike the first art series {exhibited several years ago}, the focus of Kawaguchi’s latest vacuum-packed human art is quite ambitious. He tries to shoot couples from all walks of life, from strippers to businessmen to the unemployed.
“Those in power are continually guilty of segregation and discrimination. Can we realize peace under such conditions?”
