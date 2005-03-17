I’ve been trying to grow blue Inca potatos on my farm in Shikoku for years but my seed tubers keep on being quarantined at Narita airport. Now I realize that I should just disregard the law like potato chip firm Calbee. These crazy laws have banned growing any Idaho (Burbank) potatos in Japan—Japanese potatos are total trash for making a baked potato, meh.
Potato chip firm Calbee searched for growing unauthorized seed tubers
Kyodo— Police on Thursday searched the headquarters of Tokyo-based potato chip producer Calbee Foods Co. and its Hokkaido subsidiary on suspicion of cultivating potato seed tubers that were not screened for infectious diseases as required by law.….more…
3 thoughts on “Unauthorized seed tubers in Hokkaido—Oh the horror!”
Sir. My friend grows Burbank potatoes specifically for a company that sell frozen oven chips (French fries) but Burbanks are not available in the shops in Britain.
WHY!?
It’s not as though Burbank potatoes are tainted. They are highly productive, good for baking, athough a bit bland compared to other types. Weird.
This the Potato Perdition you see when you eat Japanese non-Burbank potatos.