Hey! Any park with 50-foot Ferris wheel depicting “Monster Balls” and a Pikachu ride can’t be all bad, can it?
Check out the engrish website for “Pokemon The Park 2005(tm).”
Nagoya now has a Pokemon parks
NAGOYA, Japan–ated to Japanese Pokemon cartoon characters opened in Nagoya Friday… at the site of the 2005 World Exposition [opened] Friday….more…
4 thoughts on ““Pokemon The Park 2005″”
A CLUE CALLED ‘POKEMON‘
Scientists identify a single ‘master’ gene that seems to turn on cancer-causing action of other errant genes
NEWSDAY.com, Thursday, January 20, 2005
An international team of scientists believes it has found cancer’s master switch with the discovery of a gene they dubbed “Pokemon.”
Like the electronic game figures – tiny monsters with bad tempers – the
cancer-triggering gene apparently instigates the misbehavior of other
cancer-causing genes, leading to tumor formation.
Here’s a real ride for sale in Tokyo’s “Palette Town“—It’s not just an amusement park attraction…
Via Rickmeister‘s flickr.
Speaking of Pokemon in the parks…
Rest-of-the-stoty…
Suspects used Pokémon Go to target victims near St. Louis, police say
fox13now.com | July 10, 2016
Let me introduce you to the uber-Pikachumobile…a mega-kawaii Lamborgini.