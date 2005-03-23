“Pokemon The Park 2005″

Hey! Any park with 50-foot Ferris wheel depicting “Monster Balls” and a Pikachu ride can’t be all bad, can it?
Check out the engrish website for “Pokemon The Park 2005(tm).”

Pikachu ride
Nagoya now has a Pokemon parks
NAGOYA, Japan–ated to Japanese Pokemon cartoon characters opened in Nagoya Friday… at the site of the 2005 World Exposition [opened] Friday….more…

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

4 thoughts on ““Pokemon The Park 2005″”

  1. A CLUE CALLED ‘POKEMON

    Scientists identify a single ‘master’ gene that seems to turn on cancer-causing action of other errant genes

    NEWSDAY.com, Thursday, January 20, 2005

    An international team of scientists believes it has found cancer’s master switch with the discovery of a gene they dubbed “Pokemon.”

    Like the electronic game figures – tiny monsters with bad tempers – the
    cancer-triggering gene apparently instigates the misbehavior of other
    cancer-causing genes, leading to tumor formation.

