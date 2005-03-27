Because you can never have enough HELLO KITTY

All these “Skeletal Systems’ renderings of cartoon characters are fun because ….you can never have enough HELLO KITTY.
From the many the manyrenderings of Michael Paulus’ Skeletal Systems.
Skeletal Systems of HELLO KITTY

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

One thought on “Because you can never have enough HELLO KITTY”

