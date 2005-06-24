Japan’s traditional diet is cancerous

Besides the wacko folks I talk to back home who think China and Japan are the same place, there’s one thing that drives me bonkers:
Westerners’ complete misunderstanding that the traditional Japanese diet is “healthly.”
Actually, there’s nothing more unhealthly on earth.
The average salaryman’s diet consists of MSG-ladden ramen, cigarettes, coffee and beer. Japan’s rate of stomach cancer is about the highest: ” USA incidence is <10 (the world’s lowest) and Japan’s rate is about 60 (competing with Korea as the world’s highest).”
Likewise, the traditional Japanese diet of asbestos-tainted polished-to-death white rice, miso, salted fish and pickled vegetables contains only nutritious salt and MSG.

Western and Japanese diets up colon cancer risk
NEW YORK (Reuters Health) – Both the meat-laden “Western” diet and the traditional, salty diet of the Japanese apparently increase the risk of colon cancer … among more than 42,000 adults followed for 10 years, women (but not men) with either a Western pattern of eating or a diet heavy in traditional Japanese foods like salted fish and pickled vegetables had a higher risk of colon cancer compared with women who were deemed healthy eaters.

RICE: from Answers.com
Talc-coated rice is white rice that has a coating of talc and glucose, which gives it a glossy appearance. The coating acts as a preservative and the practice was once widely used to protect exported rice during long sea voyages….. It must be thoroughly rinsed before being cooked, as there is a chance that the talc can be contaminated with asbestos

BOTTOM LINE: The real secret of the so-called “healthy” Japanese diet is that they eat a lot less of it, since the portion size served in a Japanese restaurant or home is one third that in the US.

[ kamagra 100mg pills $91.00 | altace 5mg pills $129.00 | coreg 25mg pills $182.00 | which is better viagra or cialis | viagra generic availability india | vasotec 2.5mg pills $236.00 | toradol inj 10mg pills $154.00 | budesonide 100mg nasal spray $201.00 | tegretol 200mg pills $119.00 | kamagra 100mg tablets (brand) $157.00 | lotrisone cream in 20gr tube $163.00 | vigora 50mg pills $63.00 | risperdal 2mg pills $69.00 | isoptin 80mg pills $118.00 | sporanox 100mg pills $113.00 | provanol 40mg pills $190.00 | generic elocon 0.1% 10mg tube $51.00 | yasmin drospirenone 3mg + ethinyl estradiol 0.3mg $118.00 | viagra results | paxil 30mg pills 270 $345.00 | advair diskus 250mcg inhaler $47.00 | vardenafil 20mg pills 360 pills $495.00 | nolvadex 20mg pills $146.00 | ed trial packs cialis 20mg + cialis super active $156.00 | daivonex 30mg cream $267.00 | risperdal 4mg pills $138.00 | myambutol 400mg pills $85.00 | benicar 40mg pills $82.00 | accupril 10mg pills $141.00 | buy cheap viagra in uk | topamax 50mg pills $143.00 | topamax 50mg pills $100.00 | prescription cialis | duloxetine 20mg pills $242.00 | prilosec 40mg pills $264.00 | breast success 90 capsules bottle $44.00 | duprost 0.5mg pills (brand) $237.00 | mail order for viagra tablets | advair diskus 250mcg inhaler $114.00 | zestril 5mg pills $253.00 | microzide 25mg pills $118.00 | propranolol 80mg pills $176.00 | parlodel 1.25mg pills $130.00 | arcoxia 60mg pills $138.00 | detox liv.52 ds 60 tablets bottle $118.00 | amitriptyline 25mg $118.00 | betnovate cream 1% in 20ml tube $131.00 | provanol 20mg pills $71.00 | link online suggest viagra | parlodel 2.5mg pills $119.00 | female pharmaceutical viagra | lipitor 5mg pills $109.00 | zyrtec 10mg pills $136.00 | suprax 100mg pills $67.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

3 thoughts on “Japan’s traditional diet is cancerous”

  1. What you said made a lot of sensebut, think on this, suppose you wrote a catchier post title?
    I ain’t saying your info is no good, but what if you added something to possibly get a person’s attention? I mean like “JapanSucks” would be better.

  3. 01_illustJapanese Diet &
    Stomach Cancer
    livestrong.com | 2017-Feb-16
    Japan has an extremely high stomach cancer rate, with Korea following close behind. On average, the Japanese prevalence is about 60 per 100,000 residents. Japan Cancer Society reports that in 2007, one in every three deaths were attributed to stomach cancer. Following World War II, as many as 50 to 60,000 Japanese died from some form of cancer each year...more...42053
    _____________________

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>