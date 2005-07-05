Don’t dis the duck

Quick. Name the largest life insurance company in Japan.

Japan Post? buu

Nope it’s the Duck, Alfac.

I would have never guessed that one in four Japanese families have alien insurance. Now I have to figure out why since insurance prices are highly regulated in Japan so Aflac doesn’t have a significant price advantage.



Insurance business just ducky for Aflac

Aflac’s CEO Amos: ….70% of our earnings come from Japan, and our business is indemnity in nature vs., say, property-casualty insurance. We know the costs that are associated with that, and because they’re indemnity, we don’t have to worry about charges and things of that nature. We know there’s over $21 trillion in life insurance in Japan, and they’re No. 1. No. 2 is the U.S. with $13 trillion…

USAToday.com: Japan is clearly a country with a demographic problem. Is this a dangerous place to be for you as they begin to retire and then, to put it bluntly, die off? Are your liabilities going to be greater than your assets?

Aflac’s CEO Amos: Oh, no. Our assets are matched against our liabilities. We insure one out of four households in Japan and will continue to have that number go up. We’ve also developed new products that are very appealing to younger people.