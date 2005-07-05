Don’t dis the duck

Quick. Name the largest life insurance company in Japan.
Japan Post? buu
Nope it’s the Duck, Alfac.
I would have never guessed that one in four Japanese families have alien insurance. Now I have to figure out why since insurance prices are highly regulated in Japan so Aflac doesn’t have a significant price advantage.

Aflac CEO and the Duck
Insurance business just ducky for Aflac
Aflac’s CEO Amos: ….70% of our earnings come from Japan, and our business is indemnity in nature vs., say, property-casualty insurance. We know the costs that are associated with that, and because they’re indemnity, we don’t have to worry about charges and things of that nature. We know there’s over $21 trillion in life insurance in Japan, and they’re No. 1. No. 2 is the U.S. with $13 trillion…
USAToday.com: Japan is clearly a country with a demographic problem. Is this a dangerous place to be for you as they begin to retire and then, to put it bluntly, die off? Are your liabilities going to be greater than your assets?
Aflac’s CEO Amos: Oh, no. Our assets are matched against our liabilities. We insure one out of four households in Japan and will continue to have that number go up. We’ve also developed new products that are very appealing to younger people.

[ elavil 75mg pills $109.00 | viagra gold 800mg pills $291.00 | femara 2.5mg pills $64.00 | benemid 500mg pills $169.00 | levitra 20mg pills $158.00 | prometrium 100mg pills $435.00 | floxin 200mg pills $117.00 | augmentin 625mg pills $118.00 | adhd atomoxetine 10mg pills $95.00 | inderal 40mg pills $118.00 | adhd strattera 40mg pills $216.00 | accutane 30mg pills $135.00 | diarex 30 tablet bottle $155.00 | lamictal 50mg pills $87.00 | avanafil 100mg pills $29.00 | speman 60 tablet bottle $267.00 | lamotrigine 100mg pills $143.00 | ed trial packs prilligy dapoxetine 60mg + viagra 100mg + cialis 20mg + levitra 20mg $266.00 | cytoxan 50mg pills $354.00 | coreg 6.25mg pills $124.00 | retin-a 0.1% cream in 20g tube $89.00 | isoptin 120mg pills $272.00 | ed trial packs priligy dapoxetine 60mg + cialis 20mg $243.00 | anafranil 75mg pills $161.00 | detox liv.52 100 tablets bottle $417.00 | brand viagra over the net | viagra side effects | cephalexin 250mg pills $82.00 | viagra for women in india | zyrtec 10mg pills $136.00 | tadalafil 40mg pills $67.00 | glucovance 500mg pills $142.00 | zyprexa 7.5mg pills $181.00 | lisinopril 10mg pills $91.00 | paracetamol 500mg pills $138.00 | propranolol 40mg pills 270 $342.00 | cialis 60mg pills $306.00 | cardura 1mg pills $129.00 | zithromax 250mg pills $79.00 | ed trial packs stendra 100mg + levitra 20mg 50 $184.00 | lisinopril 2.5mg pills $137.00 | combivir 300mg pills $306.00 | cialis 20mg pills 360 pills $509.00 | famvir 250mg pills $257.00 | trileptal 300mg pills $174.00 | lexapro 5mg pills $102.00 | viagra drug interaction | zovirax cream 5% $79.00 | ed trial packs viagra 100mg + levitra 20mg pills $257.00 | remeron 7.5mg pills $223.00 | clopidogrel 75mg pills $132.00 | tetracycline 500mg pills 360 pills $449.00 | naprosyn 250mg pills $170.00 | budesonide 100mg nasal spray $197.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

2 thoughts on “Don’t dis the duck”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>