Let’s Book Off(tm)

Book Off on LSD
With cheery perverted names like “Book Off” and and it’s sister chain “Hard Off,” how could this Japanese venture fail in Vancouver?
Actually, the business model of the used book chain store “Book Off” in Japan is great. Its stores are superbly managed. Their store sites are in easy locations with super-clean and bright interiors. Book Off even has their own top-secret used book cleaning process that leaves the books smelling new and fresh.
I get off on Book Off!

Bookoff to open secondhand bookstore in Vancouver
TOKYO â€” Secondhand bookseller Bookoff Corp said Monday it will open its first Canadian store in Vancouver on Tuesday in an effort to expand its business in markets overseas. The 143-square-meter Vancouver store will sell mainly used Japanese books…

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

2 thoughts on “Let’s Book Off(tm)”

  1. I always end up spending a half an h0ur reading this blog’s posts on the can with a cup of c0ffee. Better than Exlax.

