Who’s the prettier geisha?

Q: Which Japanese Geisha is prettier?



A: Not. Neither. Nope. Null.

Not Japanese. Neither women. Geisha, nope. Null pretty.

Singapore’s geishas are big in Japan

…The geishas in the picture are indeed Xie Shaoguang and Bryan Wong.

Kirei desu ne? (Japanese for “Pretty, isn’t it?”) The MediaCorp artistes turned heads recently when they were filming a segment about the geisha culture in Japan for Rail Adventure.

…”Who’s the prettier one? Definitely Bryan. He’s got such a smooth complexion and an innocent charm about him. If he were really a geisha, he’ll be so popular.”