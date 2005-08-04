Hippo pooping playtime for Japan

Over on the FG Forum, my friend “Mulboyne” found this story he entitled, “Blue Us Hippos To Swallow Japanese Kids.” However, educationally speaking of course, kids like me will be more interested in the other end of the product.





Farmington manufacturer exports sculptures to Japan A manufacturing plant in Farmington, Mo., recently exported 210 blue hippo sculptures to Nakamura Manufacturing Corp. in Japan slated for a kindergarten program…. the sculpture, which costs $649 each, contains scientific information about the animal inside or outside of the play sculpture. The hippo sculpture has the anatomy of a real hippo molded into its tongue where children will climb through and see how the hippo digests its food…