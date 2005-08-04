Over on the FG Forum, my friend “Mulboyne” found this story he entitled, “Blue Us Hippos To Swallow Japanese Kids.” However, educationally speaking of course, kids like me will be more interested in the other end of the product.
Farmington manufacturer exports sculptures to Japan
A manufacturing plant in Farmington, Mo., recently exported 210 blue hippo sculptures to Nakamura Manufacturing Corp. in Japan slated for a kindergarten program…. the sculpture, which costs $649 each, contains scientific information about the animal inside or outside of the play sculpture. The hippo sculpture has the anatomy of a real hippo molded into its tongue where children will climb through and see how the hippo digests its food…
8 thoughts on “Hippo pooping playtime for Japan”
RIDE THE WILD EGGPLANT!
Hip hippo happy in the jungles of Japan!!
More hippo dangers in the wild parks of Japan!
Ikegami 5 Park – Hippo in Tokyo
Mo’ betta playtime…
A different pachyderm, but fun none the less.
mamimumemotchan.tumblr— Elephant. Playground. Equipment.
♬Hippo, hippo, shake…♪
https://youtu.be/1Ke8mzgex4U
This giraffe is miffed about its playground…
Translation: Giraffe slide. You look really nice.
Hey.
Holy fiery hell! I always thought these things looked like kilns…