Japan – Too Little, Too Few, Too Fragile, Too Flat

Just a great headline I couldn’t pass up.

Japan – Too Little, Too Few, Too Fragile

(AIR)—Recent economic figures have provided reasons to be optimistic on Japan – productive capacity has fallen to more rational levels, return on assets (ROA) is increasing and debt and debt services costs have fallen, as have non-performing loans. Yet Smith Barney Citigroup maintains its underweight call on Japanese equities, suggesting the outlook for the market is “flat”….more…

