Trained in Japan…”Flying pigs actively breeding”

Sometimes the news of the weird writes itself. In this case phrases like “trained in Japan”, “sow dummy” and :it doesnâ€™t squeal like a pig, and it doesnâ€™t smell like a pigâ€ are too much fun to pass up.

Flying pigs actively breeding
Kuensel Online—The 82 rare breed pigs that arrived in Bhutan from Britain on a chartered Druk Air flight in September 2003, have long begun serving their purpose. They are breeding actively and spreading their “progenies” far and wide across the country….
….Tashi Phuntsho has started artificial insemination for pigs in Bhutan for the first time. Trained in Japan, he is experimenting the process in the Gelephu farm…
flying pig

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

