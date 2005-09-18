‘Scan my skin.’ Newest way to pick up a Japanese babe

“Scan my skin [giggle].” Check out the newest way to pick up a Japanese mobo-booth-babe!
This barcoded booth-babe has a QR code (the block with lots of dots) on her back, and she wants you to use your cam-phone to scan for her personal information, hee, hee.
Tokyo Game Show 2005: Massive 3G Mobile Display
WWJ Viewpoint—…Tokyo Game Show opened yesterday for a three day run at Chiba’s Makuhari Messe Convention Center. Eager to showcase their mobile gaming platforms, DoCoMo set up a giant booth splashed in black paint over yellow for a “street style” look. Multiple mobile play stations circling the entire area had event goers lined up ten deep to try out mobile games like Monster Hunter, Sonic, Gundam, and many more….
The barcoded booth-babe comes from my friends over on WirelessWatch.jp (Hi Lars!) who have a good video repeort of all the cellphone game action at TGS 2005.
View all the cell phone fun in the WMP (28MB), Real, (12MB) or QT format (28MB).
QR code for news.3yen.com which was made using the QR Code Generator.
And, learn more about QR Codes here.
YES! I hope the all Japanese girls get this to make things even easier.
I went to the TGS but didn’t see any. Hoever, these look hot! Where can you get one??
Just use the QR Code Generator to create a template for a real ink tattoo or try a temporary inkjet decal.
very nice picture. sweet.
Japanese booth babes are VERY “accommodating”…they will do most anything you ask of them, hee, hee.
Taro, i will try it at the next trade fair here in germany. But when it will not work, what will we do? will i get my demages from you? Just a Joke :-)
Braille tattoos for the blind by Klara Jirkova…
http://mechamecha.tumblr.com/post/90856940/somethingchanged-braille-tattoos-for-the-blind-by
