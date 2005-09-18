‘Scan my skin.’ Newest way to pick up a Japanese babe

“Scan my skin [giggle].” Check out the newest way to pick up a Japanese mobo-booth-babe!
This barcoded booth-babe has a QR code (the block with lots of dots) on her back, and she wants you to use your cam-phone to scan for her personal information, hee, hee.

scan me babe
Tokyo Game Show 2005: Massive 3G Mobile Display
WWJ Viewpoint—…Tokyo Game Show opened yesterday for a three day run at Chiba’s Makuhari Messe Convention Center. Eager to showcase their mobile gaming platforms, DoCoMo set up a giant booth splashed in black paint over yellow for a “street style” look. Multiple mobile play stations circling the entire area had event goers lined up ten deep to try out mobile games like Monster Hunter, Sonic, Gundam, and many more….

The barcoded booth-babe comes from my friends over on WirelessWatch.jp (Hi Lars!) who have a good video repeort of all the cellphone game action at TGS 2005.
View all the cell phone fun in the WMP (28MB), Real, (12MB) or QT format (28MB).
news.3yen.com QR code for news.3yen.com which was made using the QR Code Generator.
And, learn more about QR Codes here.

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

19 thoughts on “‘Scan my skin.’ Newest way to pick up a Japanese babe”

  1. YES! I hope the all Japanese girls get this to make things even easier.

  5. —very nice picture. sweet.—

    Japanese booth babes are VERY “accommodating”…they will do most anything you ask of them, hee, hee.

  10. I’ve read your posts for some time and must tell you that your articles always prove to be of a high value and quality for readers.

  12. Hi, good post. I suppose this ‘tatoo’ might be functional pickup method for the ladies. Now the great pick up lines are the ones that might just be in all pleasant fun to help break the ice. Heck what man doesn’t want that, but canpull it off can demand a bit of practise. A essential pick up draw will get you in the door but from there you have to be convinced sufficient to hold the conversation going.

