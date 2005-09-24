Roppongi Hills’ Bus Stop to Nowhere

Here is a Tokyo scene I drove past just yesterday but didn’t see.
arty bench in Roppongi Hills, Tokyo
Via verbalsnuf’s Flickr website: arty bench in Roppongi Hills, Tokyo. View the entire slideshow here.

UPDATE: View several “arty benches” in Roppongi Hills which are part of a street art installation. In the picture above, the designer of the pink bench is jürgen bey of droog design.

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

2 thoughts on “Roppongi Hills’ Bus Stop to Nowhere”

  1. Greyhound station.

    East Saint Louis

    1:30am

    One hour lay-over

    That was nice.

