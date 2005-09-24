Here is a Tokyo scene I drove past just yesterday but didn’t see.
Via verbalsnuf’s Flickr website: arty bench in Roppongi Hills, Tokyo. View the entire slideshow here.
UPDATE: View several “arty benches” in Roppongi Hills which are part of a street art installation. In the picture above, the designer of the pink bench is jürgen bey of droog design.
2 thoughts on “Roppongi Hills’ Bus Stop to Nowhere”
Greyhound station.
East Saint Louis
1:30am
One hour lay-over
That was nice.
Fruity bus stops out in the boondocks…