Cheerful, tacky, perverted and otherwise fun places for the kids and your whole family! Visit.
My personal favorite is the “Tire park” south of Tokyo in Ota Ku ,which I past by every workday for 15 years. It captures a true love of Nature.
Tire Park, south Rokugou park
Cheerful Japanese parks
The Devil’s slide (なにこの滑り台…鬼畜すぎてコワイww)
–via @kawaii_hima_bot’s twitter
Majame sandobokutsu (Serious sandbox)
Here’s a different photo angle and Slate link to my local Tire Park…