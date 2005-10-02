Cheerful Japanese parks

LIST of 52 Parks

Cheerful, tacky, perverted and otherwise fun places for the kids and your whole family! Visit.
My personal favorite is the “Tire park” south of Tokyo in Ota Ku ,which I past by every workday for 15 years. It captures a true love of Nature.
Tire Park, south Rokugou park

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

3 thoughts on “Cheerful Japanese parks”

