Dr. NakaMats of Japan wins a Nobel Prize!

The inventor of “Flying Shoes” (shown below) and “Love Jet” herbal viagra for all….that wonderous old crank, Dr. Nakamats wins the Ig Nobel Prize!
Penguins under pressure win Ig Nobel for physicists
—Spoof prizes handed out in 10 research areas–Artificial dog testicles win prize for medicine—
Ever wondered how far a penguin can fire waste from its anus? Or whether humans can swim faster in water or in sugar syrup? Perhaps even what frogs smell like when they are stressed?
Answers to these burning questions were among the 10 areas of work celebrated at the Ig Nobel prizes at Harvard University last night. The awards, a spoof on the Nobel prizes announced earlier this week, are given for research which “cannot or should not be reproduced”….
The winners…Nutrition: Yoshiro Nakamats of Tokyo for photographing and then analysing every meal he has eaten over 34 years.
Dr NakaMats (aka Nakamatsu has “an invention for every occasion” and he has a special “information kit” he’s willing to sell you. Over the years, Dr. NakaMats has run for most every public office in Japan —-to increase the sales of of his “Brain Powers(tm)” kits—his only profit making “invention” for decades.
Dr. NakaMats’ blinking-strobe eyes in his 10×20 meter portrait billboard facing the Shuto Expressway near Ark Hills Tokyo always brings a smile to my face. Another big laugh is that NakaMats is running once again this year The 19th World Genius Convention 2005 to bring “your genius talent, inventions, new products, and ideas…. hot new ideas and inventions to estimated 3,600,000 audiences.” His “estimated 3,600,000 audiences” is actually the number of people that pass through Tokyo Station within sight of the building where his “Genius Convention” will be held.
This little fib of Dr. NakaMats about “3,600,000 audiences” is nothing compared to his claim-to-fame whopper. He claims to have invented the floppy disk. Here’s the rest of the story….
What Dr. NakaMats invented was an analog phonograph record of wood veneer held in a paper sleeve that could be read poorly by light sensors. That’s it.
IBM has always owned the patent for the floppy disk but IBM had to agree to a number of computer-related patents when Dr. Nakamatsu made wild claims in the 1970s.
Dr. NakaMats filed a floppy disk patent claim in JAPAN only because IBM Japan farked up and forgot. Both IBM and Dictaphone companies had floppy-like disks many years before the good Dr. NakaMats. As part of the patent settlement, IBM had to pay off old NakaMats just token amount of yen and agree to never publicly contradict Dr Fraud’s claim (since Dr. NakaMats’ ONLY real money maker is selling fraudulent “creativity” self-help kits).
Many people have really get suckered on that floppy disk claim just like Nakamatsu’s assertion that he “invented” the fuel cell. Read between the lines in this IBM interview that was aired a few years ago on ABC News.
Via ABC News’ “The Wolf Files”With the floppy now standing as one of the century’s great contributions, IBM claims its scientists invented the disk in the late 1960s using in-house technology.
Inventor Soaks His Head Big Blue admitted in the past that it has licensing agreements with the doctor but downplayed his contributions. Now, spokeswoman Laura Croker says the company line is “No comment” on Dr. NakaMatsu’s claim. “I signed a non-disclosure agreement,” says NakaMats. “I can’t talk about it. But I invented it.”
Yikes! I just I just noticed the crazy Doctor is also claiming to have “invented” the fax machine. That would make him about 100 years old if not older. The Doctor looks good for his age, ha, ha.
Hell, a decade BEFORE Dr Nakamats filed his fraudulent Japanese fax patent in the mid-1960s, I used my father’s architectural fax machine (the size of washing machine) to send a homemade Valentine from my Dad’s Paris office to my mom in Chicago.
UPDATE:
Dr NakaMatsu has gone into hiding and is stopped answering public requests recently. His website does not seem to updated and as far as “any contact info” for Dr NakaMats (ドクター中松 ) goes…nothing. He is VERY old (79) , and doesn’t get out much. You need to physically go down to his building, the “Dr. NakaMats World University” or his house, ha, ha.
Alternatively, you could just ask the guys at PingMag who just did this report last October: Twilight Zone: Dr. NakaMats’ inventions
PingMag did a good job but did not have the balls to report that the Doctor is vicious fraud who robs mentally defficiant customers to pay for his self-help programs—just like Scientology, only more expensive.
YouTube: Adam and Joe go Toyko: Dr NakaMats
His daughter, Kaori Nakamats, might be an interesting angle…
http://www.le-in.net/kaorinakamats/profile/index.html
Wiki Japan: Dr Nakamats
本人は著作などでフロッピーディスクの発明者と主張しているが、正しくは、「レコ ードジャケットに穴を開けてそのまま使えるようにする」 という「ナカビゾン」なる特許をフロッピーディスクの開発者であるIBMが自社の特許に抵触せぬよ・ ､契約を結んだだけである。契約がされた時点で既にフ・ 鴻bピーディスクは開発済みであり、中松の特許がフロッピーディスク開発に影響したとは考えにくい[3]。ちなみに、ドクター中松ブランドのフロッピーディスクなるものも販売されている。
—-
Wiki English “Floppy Disk”
A Japanese inventor, Yoshiro Nakamatsu (aka Dr. NakaMats), claims he independently came up with the floppy disk principle back in 1950, and that he obtained a sales license from IBM when they started manufacturing their floppy disk systems.[citation needed] There is no independent evidence to support Dr. Nakamatsu’s assertions nor is any floppy license known to exist by then contemporaneous IBM management or inventors.
