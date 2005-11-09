My friend “Mulboyne” of the FG Forum brings you Japan at its best….
The Captain of Duck Slimy Carp Rub Lovers
Welcome to the world of Karin and Wanco.
From the KariwanZ Gallery.
This Japanese Rubber Fetish site engenders an whole new meaning for the best song of Ernie of Seseame Street:
RUBBER DUCKIE YOU’RE THE ONE
YOU MAKE BATHTIME SO MUCH FUN!
7 thoughts on “The Captain Of Duck(tm) rubber lover”
Now here’s a true Rubber Duckie lover…
>High heels with rubber duckies inside the heels
WOT za DUCKY~!
Translated from Japanese by Bing Translator
Large rubber Festival celebrates finally forthcoming next month to Department H’s biggest amusement! Became us Kurage in a major fashion show this year we appeared OMI and why! And yet with special guests! Come to play, nice.
al-QUACKeda!
More Rubber Duckie lovers… (Obviously ÑṠFW)
ODD DUCKS
Speaking of duckies, Mount Fuji has ‘em.