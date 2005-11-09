The Captain Of Duck(tm) rubber lover

My friend “Mulboyne” of the FG Forum brings you Japan at its best….



The Captain of Duck Slimy Carp Rub Lovers

Welcome to the world of Karin and Wanco.

From the KariwanZ Gallery.



This Japanese Rubber Fetish site engenders an whole new meaning for the best song of Ernie of Seseame Street:

RUBBER DUCKIE YOU’RE THE ONE

YOU MAKE BATHTIME SO MUCH FUN!