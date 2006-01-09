NEC continues its total failure of 2-way Speech Translator

automatic speech-to-speech Travel InterpreterNEC testing on-the-fly two-way speech translator
gizmag:…NEC Corporation and NEC Personal Products announced the development of an automatic speech-to-speech Travel Interpreter (Japanese-English/English-Japanese) recently. The Travel Interpreter incorporates several NEC technologies – speech recognition, conversation-based speech translation and speech synthesis technology and achieves high-speed speech translation of approximately one second per Japanese sentence spoken….

Ok, ok, the rest-of-the-story here is that this NEC “automatic speech-to-speech Travel Interpreter” has been announced every year since the 1990s. I tried the translation software during NEC’s evaluation trials in 2002 at an entrance lobby of Tokyo’s Narita Airport. It didn’t work.
I asked it, “Where’sza closest bathroom?”
Nothing. No response and no translation.
Why?
It turned out software could only understand me if I talked very sloooowly and used the correct keywords: “Where is the toilet?”

Saaaaa. As my linguistic professor in grad school lamented, “Machine translation always gets sucked down into the cesspool of semantics.”
The Travel Interpreter does work because it cannot understand the meaning of the words being said to it. Even “simple” speech recognition is piss poor (In two long days of tests, I evaluated and failed the No. 1 brand of speech recognition software for a Japanese car navagation system last month.) Machine translation requires machines that understand and sad-to-say machine sentience is still a long ways off in the future.

The best I could call the NEC Travel Interpreter(tm) is that it is a voice-activated tourist phrase book.

I’ve noticed that NEC has only tried “trials” of the English/Japanese Travel Interpreter and has avoided sales effortd in English. However, my friend here in Tokyo “Mulboyne” says that now, “NEC claims to have released the first PDA-style Chinese/Japanese translator… [and] is hoping to target local businesses looking to attract Chinese tourists and Chinese businesses preparing for the Olympics. No price on the press release in Japanese.” Hmmm, the bad translations the Travel Interpreter puts out might start another “Manchurian Incident.”

[ kamagra oral jelly 100mg (brand) $253.00 | trazodone 25mg pills $170.00 | cialis 10mg pills $180.00 | lynoral 50mcg pills $200.00 | amoxil 250mg pills $115.00 | trazodone 25mg pills $137.00 | ceftin 500mg pills $261.00 | adalat 10mg pills $174.00 | isoptin 120mg pills $200.00 | dapsone 100mg pills $82.00 | evecare 30 tablet bottle $290.00 | prozac 60mg pills $262.00 | serevent 25mcg inhaler $72.00 | purchase cialis next day delivery | uroxatral 10mg pills $266.00 | viagra pay after delivery | caduet amplodipine 5mg+atorvastatin 10mg $163.00 | acticin topical 30gm tube $36.00 | omnicef 300mg pills $425.00 | next day viagra | tentex forte 10 tablet packet $320.00 | cialis 20mg pills 270 $412.00 | accupril 10mg pills $253.00 | suhagra 100mg pills (brand) $182.00 | cytotec 200mg pills $163.00 | how to get cialis no prescription | 5 mg cialis | celexa 10mg pills 360 pills $236.00 | risperdal 2mg pills $132.00 | vardenafil 20mg pills $74.00 | where can i buy real viagra | viagra mexico | fluoxetine 40mg pills $253.00 | cheapest viagra | drug sample viagra | rulide 150mg pills $117.00 | lamisil 10mg cream $46.00 | klaricid 250mg pills $173.00 | free herbal viagra samples | clarina anti-acne gel 30ml tube $109.00 | aristocort 40mg pills $118.00 | eriacta 100mg pills $63.00 | combivir 300mg pills $468.00 | exelon 4.5mg pills $177.00 | brand viagra | aristocort 10mg pills $129.00 | celebrex 200mg pills 360 pills $453.00 | moduretic 50mg pills $294.00 | etodolac 400mg pills $169.00 | diabecon 60 tablet bottle $157.00 | viagra in philippines | imusporin 50mg pills $211.00 | viagra order | lidoderm 5% 30gm tube $132.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

2 thoughts on “NEC continues its total failure of 2-way Speech Translator”

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>