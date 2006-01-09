NEC continues its total failure of 2-way Speech Translator

NEC testing on-the-fly two-way speech translator

gizmag:…NEC Corporation and NEC Personal Products announced the development of an automatic speech-to-speech Travel Interpreter (Japanese-English/English-Japanese) recently. The Travel Interpreter incorporates several NEC technologies – speech recognition, conversation-based speech translation and speech synthesis technology and achieves high-speed speech translation of approximately one second per Japanese sentence spoken….

Ok, ok, the rest-of-the-story here is that this NEC “automatic speech-to-speech Travel Interpreter” has been announced every year since the 1990s. I tried the translation software during NEC’s evaluation trials in 2002 at an entrance lobby of Tokyo’s Narita Airport. It didn’t work.

I asked it, “Where’sza closest bathroom?”

Nothing. No response and no translation.

Why?

It turned out software could only understand me if I talked very sloooowly and used the correct keywords: “Where is the toilet?”

Saaaaa. As my linguistic professor in grad school lamented, “Machine translation always gets sucked down into the cesspool of semantics.”

The Travel Interpreter does work because it cannot understand the meaning of the words being said to it. Even “simple” speech recognition is piss poor (In two long days of tests, I evaluated and failed the No. 1 brand of speech recognition software for a Japanese car navagation system last month.) Machine translation requires machines that understand and sad-to-say machine sentience is still a long ways off in the future.

The best I could call the NEC Travel Interpreter(tm) is that it is a voice-activated tourist phrase book.

I’ve noticed that NEC has only tried “trials” of the English/Japanese Travel Interpreter and has avoided sales effortd in English. However, my friend here in Tokyo “Mulboyne” says that now, “NEC claims to have released the first PDA-style Chinese/Japanese translator… [and] is hoping to target local businesses looking to attract Chinese tourists and Chinese businesses preparing for the Olympics. No price on the press release in Japanese.” Hmmm, the bad translations the Travel Interpreter puts out might start another “Manchurian Incident.”