“Relax Place Pee Pee Kaa Kaa”

English abusersEnglish abusers finally get their day in the sun
The Japan Times:“Please be careful to forget valuables” has received the Sign Language Award at the Amazing English Hunt 2005 awards, the English-Speaking Union of Japan, a nonprofit organization to promote international exchanges through English, and eigoTwown.com [sic!!], which runs a Web site offering English education information…
….The Careful What You Say Award went to “Relax Place Pee Pee Kaa Kaa.”…more…

See all the engrish “wieners” here.
However I think think the Livetime Achievement Award needs to go to the Japanese fried chicken chain named “Chicken Pecker(tm).”

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

2 thoughts on ““Relax Place Pee Pee Kaa Kaa””

