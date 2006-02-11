English abusers finally get their day in the sun

The Japan Times:“Please be careful to forget valuables” has received the Sign Language Award at the Amazing English Hunt 2005 awards, the English-Speaking Union of Japan, a nonprofit organization to promote international exchanges through English, and eigoTwown.com [sic!!], which runs a Web site offering English education information…

….The Careful What You Say Award went to “Relax Place Pee Pee Kaa Kaa.”…more…

See all the engrish “wieners” here.

However I think think the Livetime Achievement Award needs to go to the Japanese fried chicken chain named “Chicken Pecker(tm).”

