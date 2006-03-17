Hencam — live streaming chicks online!

Via WFMU
Hencam.co.uk – the UK’s best online live streaming chick….cam!
I love the thought that some perv in googling the words “online live streaming chicks” and finding this “Hencam”.
It must been said a thousand times by now, but “HENcam” in Japanese could mean ‘weird/perverted cam’ (å¤‰ã‚«ãƒ¼ãƒ which can be a shortening of å¤‰æ…‹ ã‚«ãƒ camera).
Likewise, I love all the kinky word combos of: “hencam # henblog # hennews # hentips # hentalk # henpals # henlinks # henhelp”.
These chicks are HOT !
I mean, the Hencam bio page says that, “Penny is a Black Sex Link.”
Hen-cam!
What a great idea! Great British eccentricity finding the fun in feathers :-)
Looking at the charts, think we’ve probably still got worse to come. We need Hen-cams feathers to cushion the economy! :)