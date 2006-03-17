Hencam — live streaming chicks online!

Via WFMU

Hencam.co.uk – the UK’s best online live streaming chick….cam!
very safe, Not Safe For Work

I love the thought that some perv in googling the words “online live streaming chicks” and finding this “Hencam”.
It must been said a thousand times by now, but “HENcam” in Japanese could mean ‘weird/perverted cam’ (å¤‰ã‚«ãƒ¼ãƒ  which can be a shortening of å¤‰æ…‹ ã‚«ãƒ  camera).
Likewise, I love all the kinky word combos of: “hencam # henblog # hennews # hentips # hentalk # henpals # henlinks # henhelp”.

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

3 thoughts on “Hencam — live streaming chicks online!”

  2. Hencam.co.uk sent to me this glowing email reply (10 hours ago). Kool!

    Hi Taro,

    Wow, talk about “synchronicity”! Just before your email came through I had read through about 8 of your site’s pages…. informative and interesting (and also very very strange – a lot of the way things are over there just seem totally alien to me!)

    I also didn’t know that “hen” was rude either!!! :)

    My reply….

    Hi!
    I’m impressed with your “hen” family. I’m a duck man myself (Khaki Campbell quackers) but I’ve run Rhode Island Reds from time to time. However I learned my lessons hard—- the feed conversion ratio for quail is 2.4 kg feed per kg of eggs produced and every day 24/7/365 there are eggs.
    Keep up the good “hen” fun!

    L8r,

    Taro

  3. Hen-cam!

    What a great idea! Great British eccentricity finding the fun in feathers :-)

    Looking at the charts, think we’ve probably still got worse to come. We need Hen-cams feathers to cushion the economy! :)

