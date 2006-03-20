No barfing under the blossoms!

drinking beer under the cherry blossoms

Beyond the Blossoms, a Language Barrier Grows
WASHINGTON DC: It is often the tradition in Japan to celebrate the pale-pink arrival of the cherry blossoms by sitting beneath the canopy of a blooming tree with family and friends and pouring some sake. And some beer. And then singing and dancing — after several more rounds of sake and then more beer, late into the evening.
This is not necessarily how Washingtonians celebrate the blossoms. And in fact, the sake and beer part is very much against National Park Service regulations….particularly concerning such matters as the District’s open-container law.more…

Japanese are incorrigible about havening their fun under the sakura (æ¡œ )— cherry blossoms. It is truly their “gods given right” to get drunk, vomiting and naked this time of year—this is what the Shinto gods do. Tokyo’s national museum mall, Ueno Park, will sound like roar of ten baseball stadiums when it’s full of drunks drinking under the cheery trees for the next two weeks. Already, I see folks wistfully looking at the trees getting ready to get barfing dead drunk….and the 3Yen will be there to report on the all fun. :-)

Read more about Japan’s season of temporary insanity in the Wiki SAKURA listing.

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

