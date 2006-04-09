I covered this festival last week in Gods Save the Queens’ Elizabeth!.
While I was at the Kawasaki Penis festival I bumped into several of my drinking buddies there including “Captain Japan.” Today the Captain has a full spread on his website “Sake-Drenched Postcards”: Phallus Fans Flock to Fertility Festival.
UPDATE!
5 thoughts on “LET’S PENIS! (Kawasaki Japan)”
:: About that Penis Festival….
Hola,
I saw your pictures for the Japan Penis Festival. Loved
it!! I am planning a trip to Japan to check it out. I
would love to get your account of the event. Stuff to look
out for or anything else you can divulge would be great.
Thanks,
DD
Hi DD!
The Penis festival occurs in the spring arround late March and April in Kawasaki and Nagoya Japan. The dates vary according to lunar calendar so ALWAYS double-check with the Japan National Tourist Organization for the exact times and dates (I almost missed the event this year because the entire event ends at 1pm).
Japan National Tourist Organization
http://www.jnto.go.jp/eng/
It is best to phone the Japan National Tourist office
http://www.jnto.go.jp/eng/contact/regional_offices.html
For information on Nagoya (middle of Japan NOT near Tokyo)
http://www.yamasa.org/japan/english/destinations/aichi/tagata_jinja.html
See my drinking buddy, Rob Pongi’s video blog of the festival here;
http://tokyodv.com/videolog/japan-fertility-festival/
Thanks for this post ‘n’ pix, because I found just what I was searching for. You’ve ended my five-day long hunt! GodBless you man. Haveaniceday.
Hey, I love to provide giant penis pix to scamming-spamming Comment-bots like you. ;-)
I really like these photos of all the penis’s. it really made me horny and I learned a lot from it. I have been looking for a place like this for a while to travel to and u just ended my 69 day hunt. Thank you and may the force be with you.