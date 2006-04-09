LET’S PENIS! (Kawasaki Japan)

I covered this festival last week in Gods Save the Queens’ Elizabeth!.
While I was at the Kawasaki Penis festival I bumped into several of my drinking buddies there including “Captain Japan.” Today the Captain has a full spread on his website “Sake-Drenched Postcards”: Phallus Fans Flock to Fertility Festival.
Sake-Drenched Postcards of penis girl

UPDATE!
Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

5 thoughts on “LET’S PENIS! (Kawasaki Japan)”

  1. :: About that Penis Festival….

    Hola,

    I saw your pictures for the Japan Penis Festival. Loved
    it!! I am planning a trip to Japan to check it out. I
    would love to get your account of the event. Stuff to look
    out for or anything else you can divulge would be great.

    Thanks,
    DD

  2. Hi DD!

    The Penis festival occurs in the spring arround late March and April in Kawasaki and Nagoya Japan. The dates vary according to lunar calendar so ALWAYS double-check with the Japan National Tourist Organization for the exact times and dates (I almost missed the event this year because the entire event ends at 1pm).

    Japan National Tourist Organization

    http://www.jnto.go.jp/eng/

    It is best to phone the Japan National Tourist office

    http://www.jnto.go.jp/eng/contact/regional_offices.html

    For information on Nagoya (middle of Japan NOT near Tokyo)

    http://www.yamasa.org/japan/english/destinations/aichi/tagata_jinja.html

    See my drinking buddy, Rob Pongi’s video blog of the festival here;

    http://tokyodv.com/videolog/japan-fertility-festival/

  3. Thanks for this post ‘n’ pix, because I found just what I was searching for. You’ve ended my five-day long hunt! GodBless you man. Haveaniceday.

  5. I really like these photos of all the penis’s. it really made me horny and I learned a lot from it. I have been looking for a place like this for a while to travel to and u just ended my 69 day hunt. Thank you and may the force be with you.

