Japanese Cellphone “Camera dictionary”

news.3Yen.com exclusive report!

Enfour Inc’s Cellphone “Camera dictionary”

Using just a cellphone, Japanese can now look up English words in their phone dictionary only by taking a picture of a word with the camera of a cellular phone. It is all done in real time — automatic character recognition of the picture — translating — results — are displayed on a cellphone.Enfour Inc's Cellphone Camera dictionary

This thankfully eliminates the need pushing those damn itty-bitty buttons cellphone to input words.

Cellular-phone application called a “camera dictionary” that translates printed English into Japanese only by using the camera of a cellphone to take a picture English words. The advantage of this application is that using the camera of a cell phone the users do not have to use the keypad of the phone to input English words. The camera inputs the English and then the cellphone’s software uses the comprehensive online dictionary services provided by ENFOUR (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo) on their KDDI “au” mobile site.

This English to Japanese “camera dictionary” application is faster, easier and eliminates input mistakes. The comprehensive online dictionary services provided by ENFOUR mobile site lets Japanese people check for a more detailed meaning of an English word, look up example, and even listen to the pronunciation on their cellphone.

The cellphone “Camera dictionary” was a joint project with Media Seek (OCR gurus) and CJKI (Jack Halpern) for the original dictionary data that was edited down by the wizards at ENFOUR to shoehorn this Brew application into the tiny 700KB size limits for cellphones.

This service started August 31, 2006, on KDDI’s “au” EZweb, 105 yen/month. For more info, see the ENFOUR Inc. (Shibuya Tokyo) at www.enfour.com.
Enfour Inc's Cellphone Camera dictionary

[ crestor 10mg pills $69.00 | pulmicort 100mcg inhaler $100.00 | asacol 400mg pills $169.00 | kamagra 50mg tablets (brand) $282.00 | prozac 20mg pills 270 $213.00 | isoptin 80mg pills $253.00 | analgin 500mg $97.00 | levitra super active 20mg pills $56.00 | stendra 50mg pills $26.00 | recreational viagra | amoxicillin 500mg pills $144.00 | wellbutrin 150mg pills $259.00 | mexico pharmacy cialis | herbolax 10 strip box $313.00 | cialis daily tadalafil 5mg pills $247.00 | enalapril 2.5mg pills $263.00 | buying viagra in canada | cheap inurl viagra viagra | viagra | luvox 100mg pills $113.00 | omnicef 300mg pills $191.00 | epivir 150mg pills $162.00 | pulmicort 100mcg inhaler $160.00 | avanafil 100mg pills 16 $94.00 | vardenafil 10mg pills 360 pills $526.00 | aggrenox 200mg pills $251.00 | low cost viagra | minomycin 50mg pills $261.00 | neurontin 400mg pills $93.00 | menosan 30 tablet bottle $254.00 | soft gel viagra | citrate salt of sildenafil | v-gel 30ml tube $109.00 | viagra cost | adalat 30mg pills $262.00 | enalapril 5mg pills $174.00 | ceftin 500mg pills $450.00 | viagra in canada | endep 10mg pills $51.00 | can i get viagra in mexico | periactin 4mg pills $63.00 | primaquine 15mg pills $441.00 | sublingual viagra pro 100mg pills 360 pills $446.00 | lexapro 10mg pills $95.00 | lexapro 10mg pills $61.00 | viagra female u k | prandin 0.5mg pills $234.00 | propranolol 20mg pills 360 pills $431.00 | clomid 50mg pills $56.00 | protonix 40mg pills $178.00 | abilify 20mg pills $162.00 | getting viagra | sitagliptin 50mg pills $138.00 | allegra 120mg pills $141.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

One thought on “Japanese Cellphone “Camera dictionary””

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>