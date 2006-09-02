Japanese Cellphone “Camera dictionary”

news.3Yen.com exclusive report!

Enfour Inc’s Cellphone “Camera dictionary”

Using just a cellphone, Japanese can now look up English words in their phone dictionary only by taking a picture of a word with the camera of a cellular phone. It is all done in real time — automatic character recognition of the picture — translating — results — are displayed on a cellphone.

This thankfully eliminates the need pushing those damn itty-bitty buttons cellphone to input words.

Cellular-phone application called a “camera dictionary” that translates printed English into Japanese only by using the camera of a cellphone to take a picture English words. The advantage of this application is that using the camera of a cell phone the users do not have to use the keypad of the phone to input English words. The camera inputs the English and then the cellphone’s software uses the comprehensive online dictionary services provided by ENFOUR (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo) on their KDDI “au” mobile site.

This English to Japanese “camera dictionary” application is faster, easier and eliminates input mistakes. The comprehensive online dictionary services provided by ENFOUR mobile site lets Japanese people check for a more detailed meaning of an English word, look up example, and even listen to the pronunciation on their cellphone.

The cellphone “Camera dictionary” was a joint project with Media Seek (OCR gurus) and CJKI (Jack Halpern) for the original dictionary data that was edited down by the wizards at ENFOUR to shoehorn this Brew application into the tiny 700KB size limits for cellphones.

This service started August 31, 2006, on KDDI’s “au” EZweb, 105 yen/month. For more info, see the ENFOUR Inc. (Shibuya Tokyo) at www.enfour.com.

