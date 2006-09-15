Japanese JOBA(tm) vs RodeoBoy(tm)

Joba, the Japanese word for horseback riding,exercise machine manufactured by Matsushita

Moving saddle without horse hot in Japan
TOKYO, Sept. 14 (UPI) …The Joba, the Japanese word for horseback riding, is manufactured by Matsushita, and sells for $700. Its popularity has grown so much, there is a 3-week backorder wait for the saddle, complete with stirrups…Recently, the Joba made its U.S. debut on the Panasonic Web site and through the Hammacher Schlemmer catalog. It is bigger [fat-ass version] than its Japanese counterpart more...

Back in Novemeber of 2004, gadgets.3yen.com first reported about “Rodeo enters Japanese living-rooms” featuring the JOBA(tm) horseback riding machine by Matsushita/Panosonic.

horseback riding machine exercise The JOBA(tm) must be a hit because the RodeoBoy(tm) is being advertised 24/7 on my TV Direct network on the cable/satellite channels for only 29,800 Yen ($54 USD). On the righthand side of the webpage you can watch a video of RodeoBoy in action in their infommerial.
RodeoBoy(tm) horseback riding machine exercise horseback riding machine exercise
“Why?”
You might ask, Why?” would Matsushita want to market a $700 to $2,000 fitness machine that a rodeo style gallop when most Japanese whine all the time about having a “stiff neck” and lower back-pain. I suppose Matsushita is thinking of a fighting-fire-with-fire solution to get rid of this back discomfort, hee, hee. Then again, if you saw how terrible Japanese posture is, the lack of home furniture with any back support and how crappy Japanese workplace ergonomics is, you would understand. Also, this horseback-riding machine exercise is perfect for geezer market in Japan where the majority of peole are over forty years old (in my ritzy Denenchofu neighborhood it’s closer to sixty years old).

Finally, here are some lame videos of horseback riding machines in action.

RodeoBoy french bulldog

[ reglan 10mg pills $81.00 | propecia 5mg pills $67.00 | ceclor 500mg pills $230.00 | celexa 20mg pills $70.00 | viagra tablet | micronase 5mg pills $98.00 | etodolac 400mg pills $138.00 | imdur 40mg pills $251.00 | vardenafil 40mg pills $64.00 | alesse 1.5mg pills $263.00 | buy cheap viagra | lasix 40mg pills 270 $365.00 | klaricid 500mg pills $138.00 | olanzapine 5mg pills $152.00 | prozac 60mg pills $191.00 | detox liv.52 100 tablets bottle $315.00 | zebeta 2.5mg pills $61.00 | adhd strattera 25mg pills $87.00 | motrin 400mg pills $81.00 | ed trial packs stendra 100mg + levitra 20mg 100 $239.00 | seroquel 50mg pills $96.00 | lozol 2.5mg pills $230.00 | tizanidine 4mg pills $241.00 | lotrisone cream in 10gr tube $93.00 | glucotrol 10mg pills $180.00 | flagyl 200mg pills $45.00 | accutane 20mg pills $79.00 | combivir 150mg pills $198.00 | retin-a 0.025% cream in 20g tube $96.00 | zovirax 400mg pills $59.00 | lasix 100mg pills $148.00 | fluconazole 150mg pills $124.00 | abilify 15mg pills $63.00 | betapace 40mg pills $169.00 | tadalafil 100mg pills $135.00 | pfizer viagra 50 mg | diltiazem 180mg pills $141.00 | sildenafil citrate 50mg pills $66.00 | tadalis 20mg pills $72.00 | ovral norgestrel 50mcg + ethinyl estradiol 250mcg pills $133.00 | zithromax 250mg pills $79.00 | atarax 10 mg pills $124.00 | female viagra 100mg pills $81.00 | accupril 10mg pills $253.00 | deltasone 10mg pills $59.00 | zanaflex 2mg pills $137.00 | alli 60mg pills $198.00 | how to get cialis no prescription | deltasone 5mg pills $109.00 | lotrisone cream in 7gr tube $132.00 | confido 60 tablet bottle $352.00 | voltaren 50mg pills $230.00 | next day viagra delivery | lamisil terbinafine hydrochloride 1% spray $284.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

12 thoughts on “Japanese JOBA(tm) vs RodeoBoy(tm)”

  2. Thanks for the reminder about the iGallop.

    I didn’t mention the iGallop because it’s a Singapore company ( Osim International) and seems to be riding on the coattails of development of the market by Matsushita/National/Panasonic.

    The idea for the riding machine is old—the device has existed since the 1920s, but it *seems* that Matsushita brought it to the mass market’s attention. It’s hard to tell whether Matsushita or Osim started selling this riding machine first, but Matsushita has been pushing it since 1999.

    How long has the iGallop been on the market?

  3. I can’t get enough of playing Horsey Horsey–I love these horse games so much! I wish my uncle would get me one! Anyone know where I can play other Horsey-Horsey games? I most enjoy the ones where you dress up as a horse. What is everyone elses’ favorites?

  4. horsey-gamesH H Games spammed:
    I can’t get enough of playing Horsey Horsey!!

    Sheesh, I get enough Comment Spam but this targeted perverted spam comment is a first here on the 3Yen (and I hope the last).

  6. Rather than talking to girls about their love of horses in a poorly-translated eroge, you ought to try some real “horsey play” to pound your balls aka tanuki tama*.

    *Japanese “tan-tan tanuki tama” aka ‘raccoon dog’ balls (Wiki) have nothing to do with raccoons (or dogs for that matter) but definitely BALLS.
    7-11 Japan's TV commerical
    Tan Tan Tanuki no kintama wa
    Kaze mo nai no ni
    Bura bura bura
    “Tanuki’s testicles swing back and forth even when there is no wind blowing.” —A common schoolyard song in Japan

  8. More better…
    victorian-mechanical-horse
    Don’t you think the dildo for a saddlehorn gives the game away?

  9. the new work out machine
    Korea is mo’ betta!
    vimeo.com/57130530mop-girl_ani

    Too bad….if they’d had mops on the ends, she could clean the floors at the same time…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>