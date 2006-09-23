Japanese manners on the train

Women take an eye for an eye, especially on moving trains

MSN-Mainichi, September 23, 2006

It was the morning of Monday, August 7, and Kiyohito Kokita, a reporter for Aera (9/25), observed a woman, aged around 30, boarding the Metro subway at the first stop on the line. Once seated, she promptly went to work on her eyelashes using a hinged metal device that resembled a pair of pliers, or perhaps a dentist’s tool used for tooth extractions.

Such a device, which applies pressure to make the lashes curl upward in a graceful curve, is referred to in Japan as a “byuraa.”…This bizarre behavior, writes Kokita, represents nothing less than eyelash paranoia….

Somehow, the author seems to think that the daily shows of Japanese salarymen on the train nose-picking, porn reading, and tooth-sucking are OK compared to a little application of make-up.

Speaking of train manners and bizarre behavior, I have yet to understand why sitting on the floor of the train is terrible but the after 11pm festival of salarymen projectile vomiting is perfectly ok. Actually, I love sitting on the floor of the train in front of the seats reserved for the handicapped.

Sometimes when I’m feeling frisky I ask the seated folks to, “Please hold my crutches so I can hang from the straps with both hands.”

Damn, they ought to know that those are reserved for aliens, hee, hee.



