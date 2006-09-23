Women take an eye for an eye, especially on moving trains
MSN-Mainichi, September 23, 2006
It was the morning of Monday, August 7, and Kiyohito Kokita, a reporter for Aera (9/25), observed a woman, aged around 30, boarding the Metro subway at the first stop on the line. Once seated, she promptly went to work on her eyelashes using a hinged metal device that resembled a pair of pliers, or perhaps a dentist’s tool used for tooth extractions.
Such a device, which applies pressure to make the lashes curl upward in a graceful curve, is referred to in Japan as a “byuraa.”…This bizarre behavior, writes Kokita, represents nothing less than eyelash paranoia….
Somehow, the author seems to think that the daily shows of Japanese salarymen on the train nose-picking, porn reading, and tooth-sucking are OK compared to a little application of make-up.
Speaking of train manners and bizarre behavior, I have yet to understand why sitting on the floor of the train is terrible but the after 11pm festival of salarymen projectile vomiting is perfectly ok. Actually, I love sitting on the floor of the train in front of the seats reserved for the handicapped.
Sometimes when I’m feeling frisky I ask the seated folks to, “Please hold my crutches so I can hang from the straps with both hands.”
Damn, they ought to know that those are reserved for aliens, hee, hee.
9 thoughts on “Japanese manners on the train”
I feel stupider after having read that Mainichi article. You’re absolutely right in your ranting. It’s a horrible double standard.
I don’t take kindly to the swaying drunk businessmen on a train, but any lady who will apply mascara when the JR train drivers drive like they have been recently, is a hero in my books.
That Mainichi article is a classic in old-fogyism…and hell, I’m a lot older than the author or the editor.
Beware of fat bellyachers!
Sad but true…
Speaking seats and being seated in Japan…
Don't know how people can sit a chair away from you and talk about "foreigners" like you're not there. Island nation or not, it's rude.
Uncovering a ‘closed-minded’ mentality in Japan
The International Examiner | Sept. 11, 2015 —by Haruaki Yashi
…I started to question why people in Japan had a “closed-mind” when it came to interacting with other people, especially foreigners. When I asked one of my American friends if he had any similar experiences in Japan, he told me about a time he rode a train in Japan. Whenever he took a seat, people got up and moved. And others would avoid him on the train…
More...
My amazing super power in Japan to causes people sitting priority seats to go comatose by entering train on crutches.
Main complaint is why doing make-up deserves censure ahead of being drunk. More videos are planned, so there will likely be more targets.
The fabric of alien life in Tokyo.