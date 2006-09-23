Japanese titty time

I find the weirdest things in google, in this case a Japanese guy’s visit to a titty store . This “costumer” as he calls himself, seems to like dressing in drag as one on hundreds of his webpages shows: G-Cup.

Actually, these fake silicon boobs are a fairly common gag gift in Japan—I recieved one in the hospital as you can see in the final photo, hee, hee.
titties for saletitties for saletitties for saletitties for saletitties for saletitties for fun

,,,

[ synthroid 100mcg pills $58.00 | aristocort 10mg pills $236.00 | zithromax 100mg pills $88.00 | lasix 100mg pills $224.00 | propranolol 40mg pills 270 $342.00 | get online viagra | lamisil 10mg cream $104.00 | diabecon 60 tablet bottle $55.00 | levitra oral jelly 20mg packet $275.00 | tamoxifen 10mg pills $62.00 | augmentin 1000mg pills (brand) $327.00 | plendil 10mg pills $127.00 | amoxicillin 1000mg pills $311.00 | online cheap viagra | cheap link suggest viagra | coversyl 8mg pills $118.00 | imusporin 50mg pills $312.00 | desyrel 25mg pills $137.00 | mobic 15mg pills $123.00 | serpina 100 tablet bottle $316.00 | etodolac 400mg pills $138.00 | lamictal 100mg pills $127.00 | diovan 80mg pills $127.00 | canadian viagra | tenormin 50mg pills $174.00 | minomycin 50mg pills $378.00 | retin-a 0.025% cream in 20g tube $64.00 | trazodone 100mg pills $158.00 | micronase 5mg pills $119.00 | cefaclor 250mg pills $113.00 | chinese herbal viagra | celebrex 200mg pills $187.00 | singulair 5mg pills $118.00 | vardenafil 10mg pills $215.00 | v-gel 30ml tube $210.00 | amoxicillin 500mg pills $144.00 | requip 2mg pills $344.00 | lamivudin 150mg pills $315.00 | vermox 100mg pills $117.00 | buspar 5mg pills $108.00 | lipitor 20mg pills $63.00 | sildenafil citrate 130mg pills $350.00 | casodex 50mg pills $313.00 | tadacip 10mg pills $158.00 | exelon 3mg pills $70.00 | hytrin 1mg capsules $262.00 | cialis 100mg pills $276.00 | zanaflex 4mg pills $155.00 | generic money order viagra | zithromax 500mg pills $76.00 | lanoxin 250mcg pills $251.00 | viagra-aurochem 50mg $87.00 | lamisil terbinafine hydrochloride 1% spray $212.00 | 50 mg viagra ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

8 thoughts on “Japanese titty time”

  1. Disclaimer: Ok, my bad if these harmless, cute lil’ titties are NSFW and not merely semi-SFW.
     
    Danger—Itty bitty titties
     
    .
    .
     
    .
     
    .
    .
     
    .
    Last TITTY Warning
     
    .
    .
     
    .
     
    .
    .
     

    .

     
    .
    .
     
    .
     
    .
    .
     

    vibe-1_400
    vibe-2_400

  3. Loading

    Sweet Boobs #boobs

    View on Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>