I find the weirdest things in google, in this case a Japanese guy’s visit to a titty store . This “costumer” as he calls himself, seems to like dressing in drag as one on hundreds of his webpages shows: G-Cup.
Actually, these fake silicon boobs are a fairly common gag gift in Japan—I recieved one in the hospital as you can see in the final photo, hee, hee.
8 thoughts on “Japanese titty time”
Disclaimer: Ok, my bad if these harmless, cute lil’ titties are NSFW and not merely semi-SFW.
Danger—Itty bitty titties
Last TITTY Warning
embiggen
Grab ‘em now from a machine!
Japan needs Instant Boobs™!
Hey, did somebody say “TITTIES” around here?
On the third floor of Tokyo’s Venus Fort shopping center, titty&co*…
http://www.venusfort.co.jp/multi/en/floormap
More titty&Co.