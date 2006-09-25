Look out Rob Pongi, you clown! Harajuku has a new gaijin cosplay king, Stitches – The Mad Clown. At over 300 lbs and a “face only a chainsaw could love,” Stitches claims to be the chick magnet of Tokyo’s Yoyogi Park.
8 thoughts on “Harajuku girls go gaga for gaijin KillerKlown”
hmm.. an evil clown, with facial scars, bright red hair, and the voice of ralph the dog from the muppet show. interesting..
Yes, rykers-san, Stitches the Mad Clown has come up with a unique way to enjoy the Harajuku cosplay scene.
Most gaijin/foriegners there are tourists but occasionally some gaijin attempts to dress up in goth-loli clothes (which is generally pathetic because they’re too fat and too poor to afford proper clothes). Stitches figured out that he was too old and “large” to do compete with the kids there in cosplay, but as a “Mad Clown” he looks 10,000 times better than any Japanese could (Japanese street mimes and clowns look totally lame–spontaneity is not a strong suit for Japanese .)
Those can’t be her real breasts. She must be cosplaying too!
–>Those can’t be her real breasts. She must be cosplaying too!<– Judging from Aya-chan the reporter’s cleavage, that’s body-mod not cosplay. Come to think of it, Aya-chan’s nose is a lot bigger than a Japanese person can have. Hmmm.
I fully agree to everything Taro wrote above.
finally someone realised what Harajuku really needs.
Great.
hello everybody, i think the stitches clown idea is great, also the fact that a place like yoyogi park exist so you can go on on sunday and dress like you want.
im from mexico, and if i were in japan, i would dress as el santo and have fun here (anyways nobody knows me here)
“el santo” gr-r-reat!
Reference for the other readers:
(Eng)
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santo
(Spanish)
http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/El_Santo
I wish I could find a copy of this video. I have move to America and the video disappeared.