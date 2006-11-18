The saddest looking places in Japan are its dead-zone playgrounds of concrete and rubble. Cramped and devoid of life, the schoolyards serve as a grim reminder of what the future will hold for students. This green program is amazing change of heart for the Land-of-Concrete(tm), Japan.
Tokyo schoolyards to go green
The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov 18, 2006 —The Tokyo metropolitan government has decided to turf the schoolyards of all the capital’s primary and middle schools over the next 10 years… government hopes the move will moderate the so-called heat island phenomenon and provide children with an improved environment for outdoor activities.….more…
7 thoughts on “Tokyo’s dead-zone playgrounds go green”
Unless Japanese science has engineered some kind of supergrass that withstand the traffic of hundreds of kids playing on the typical Japanese schoolyard that is the size of an American driveway, perhaps Tokyo simply plans to have green spray-painted dirt. That seems to be the choice here in suburban Makuhari next to Tokyo.
Mo’ betta playground buddies…
Playground foreshadowing…
Even this giraffe is angry about its playground…
Translation: Giraffe slide. You look really nice.
Hey.
Some Japanese playgrounds aren’t so terrible…
Playground PRIOR ART
Translation:
In 1952 Tokyo had even fewer parks, so back streets and vacant lots served as the main playgrounds for children. Shown in the photos are bridges where play was pretty rough.
Photo 1 is Daitabashi, a bridge in Shibuya Ward: Photo 2 is a sewer on Eitai bridge in Chuo Ward.