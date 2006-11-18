Tokyo’s dead-zone playgrounds go green

The saddest looking places in Japan are its dead-zone playgrounds of concrete and rubble. Cramped and devoid of life, the schoolyards serve as a grim reminder of what the future will hold for students. This green program is amazing change of heart for the Land-of-Concrete(tm), Japan.

Tokyo schoolyards to go green

The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov 18, 2006 —The Tokyo metropolitan government has decided to turf the schoolyards of all the capital’s primary and middle schools over the next 10 years… government hopes the move will moderate the so-called heat island phenomenon and provide children with an improved environment for outdoor activities.….more…

