30% of Japanese porn comics feature sex with kids





NPA: 30% of porn comics feature sex with kids

The Daily Yomiuri, Dec. 28, 2006— About 30 percent of pornographic comics for adults portray sexual acts involving children, according to a survey by the National Police Agency. Because minors have little trouble buying such comics…available at convenience stores, and because they are covered in nontransparent wrapping, some children were not uncomfortable about being seen by store staffers when buying from the store staff or being seen by their family...more…

If innuendo to underage sexuality is grounds to label something “kiddie porn” (子どもポルノ), then I would guess the 70% of all Japanese manga features sex with kids (not just “porn” comics). However just featuring sex with kids may not be problem since there are plenty of pigs (non-reality) featured in so-called Japanese kiddie “porn” as you see below.



Click to enlarge image.