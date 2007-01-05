Ohhhh, deadly ‘Shinnenkai’ post-New Year parties

Ohhhhh, my brain hurts like the straw oni devils seen below are dancing on my grave. I’ve spent the last 24 hours drinking at the dread Japanese Shinnenkai (新年会) post-New Year parties. The Japanese have a charming tradition of a “new year gathering” to “welcome” the arrival of the new year with plenty of alcohol.

namahage devils oni

男鹿の各集落で「なまはげ」　雄たけび上げ家々訪問

Ok, ok, so I lied. These straw oni devils called “namahage” in Oga Prefecture are caging drinks of sacred sake from children on New Years Eve.

Officially designated by the national government as an “Important Folk-custom Cultural Property,” the namahage must visit the villages of the Oga peninsula in northern Japan on the night of the 31st and run riot among the houses. These demons/bogeymen enter the houses of the village asking if any misbehaving children live there. The namahage warn the children not to be lazy or cry. By then the little kids are so frightened they crap in their pants, run and hide. The parents will reassure the namahage that no bad children living in their house. Then, the little kids are dragged out and told that that all they need to do is to calm down the namahage by treating them to sake.

It’s sort of like a bad-Santas going on a drunken trick-or-treat. One year, I played a namahage in Shikoku (called “Amaburakosagi” in the local dialect). Everyone in the village thought I was the scariest, BIGGEST, silliest bogeyman they had ever seen in the ceremony—I managed to make a lot of the young mothers to scream, hee, hee.

[ singulair 5mg pills $174.00 | sildenafil citrate 100mg pills 360 pills $471.00 | aygestin 5mg pills $118.00 | zithromax 1000mg pills $429.00 | cialis delivered overnight | tricor 200mg pills $90.00 | isosorbide mononitrate 50mg pills $272.00 | singulair 10mg pills $91.00 | canadian generic cialis | cipralex 5mg pills $109.00 | prometrium 100mg pills $435.00 | oxytrol 5mg pills $298.00 | viagra 130mg pills $239.00 | mesterolone 20mg pills $134.00 | herbal viagra | fluconazole 150mg pills $153.00 | lopid 600mg pills $189.00 | levitra vs viagra | cialis 20mg pills (brand) 20 $156.00 | chloroquine 500mg pills $198.00 | feldene 20mg pills $53.00 | lopressor 100mg pills $150.00 | dulcolax 5mg pills $138.00 | glucovance 500mg pills $162.00 | sildenafil citrate 150mg pills 360 pills $576.00 | metformin 1000mg pills $395.00 | tamoxifen 20mg pills $273.00 | imodium 2mg pills $195.00 | yasmin drospirenone 3mg + ethinyl estradiol 0.3mg $182.00 | cialis 100 mg | kamagra oral jelly 100mg (brand) $72.00 | professional levitra 20mg pills $151.00 | requip 0.5mg pills $155.00 | aciphex 20mg pills $178.00 | requip 1mg pills $217.00 | how to make viagra | effexor 37.5mg pills $63.00 | namenda $274.00 | viagra next day delivery | anafranil 10mg pills $69.00 | vrikshamla 60 capsule bottle $526.00 | advice viagra | bactrim trimethoprim 80mg /sulfamethoxazole 400mg pills $88.00 | what color is viagra | buy cialis online canada | betagan 5ml eye drops bottle $116.00 | calan 40mg pills $149.00 | mestinon 60mg pills $333.00 | cialis canadian pharmacy | aciphex 20mg pills $89.00 | online viagra next day delivery | zocor 40mg pills $259.00 | naprosyn 250mg pills $248.00 | vasotec 10mg pills $70.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

2 thoughts on “Ohhhh, deadly ‘Shinnenkai’ post-New Year parties”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>