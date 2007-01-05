Ohhhh, deadly ‘Shinnenkai’ post-New Year parties

Ohhhhh, my brain hurts like the straw oni devils seen below are dancing on my grave. I’ve spent the last 24 hours drinking at the dread Japanese Shinnenkai (新年会) post-New Year parties. The Japanese have a charming tradition of a “new year gathering” to “welcome” the arrival of the new year with plenty of alcohol.

男鹿の各集落で「なまはげ」 雄たけび上げ家々訪問

Ok, ok, so I lied. These straw oni devils called “namahage” in Oga Prefecture are caging drinks of sacred sake from children on New Years Eve.

Officially designated by the national government as an “Important Folk-custom Cultural Property,” the namahage must visit the villages of the Oga peninsula in northern Japan on the night of the 31st and run riot among the houses. These demons/bogeymen enter the houses of the village asking if any misbehaving children live there. The namahage warn the children not to be lazy or cry. By then the little kids are so frightened they crap in their pants, run and hide. The parents will reassure the namahage that no bad children living in their house. Then, the little kids are dragged out and told that that all they need to do is to calm down the namahage by treating them to sake.

It’s sort of like a bad-Santas going on a drunken trick-or-treat. One year, I played a namahage in Shikoku (called “Amaburakosagi” in the local dialect). Everyone in the village thought I was the scariest, BIGGEST, silliest bogeyman they had ever seen in the ceremony—I managed to make a lot of the young mothers to scream, hee, hee.