In my never-ending quest for a perfect women, here is yet another story about Japan’s boom industry—love dolls. My drinking buddy here in Tokyo, “Captain Japan” has great interview on his website Sake-Drenched Postcards called….
The Silicon Valley of the Dolls…You’ve come a long way, baby.
You were once armless, legless, and pressurized. Now you have full lips, a sensuous body of silicon, interchangeable heads, and even jewelry….Orient Industries, one of Japan’s leading love-doll manufacturers sell.. ladies of the Jewel Rosa set, spongy and clammy silicon surrounds an entire internal skeleton of steel rods. Given that each runs a hefty 660,000 yen…more….
“Stress relief?” Ri-i-ight.
Senji Nakajima, 60 years old, lives with his life-size ‘love doll’ named ‘Saori’ in his apartment in Tokyo, Japan. Nakajima, married with two children, who lives away from home for work, first started his life with Saori six years ago. At first, he used to imagine as if the doll was his first girl friend, and used it only for sexual purposes to fill the loneliness, but months later, he started to find Saori actually has an original personality. ‘She never betrays, not after only money. I’m tired of modern rational humans. They are heartless,’ Nakajima says, ‘for me, she is more than a doll. Not just a silicon rubber. She needs much help, but still is my perfect partner who shares precious moments with me and enriches my life.’