In my never-ending quest for a perfect women, here is yet another story about Japan’s boom industry—love dolls. My drinking buddy here in Tokyo, “Captain Japan” has great interview on his website Sake-Drenched Postcards called….



The Silicon Valley of the Dolls…You’ve come a long way, baby.

You were once armless, legless, and pressurized. Now you have full lips, a sensuous body of silicon, interchangeable heads, and even jewelry….Orient Industries, one of Japan’s leading love-doll manufacturers sell.. ladies of the Jewel Rosa set, spongy and clammy silicon surrounds an entire internal skeleton of steel rods. Given that each runs a hefty 660,000 yen…more….

“Stress relief?” Ri-i-ight.