SANKEI via japantoday.com, April 11, 2007
Beyonce kicks off her Japan tour at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday night. The 25-year-old performed 32 songs before 35,000 fans…
Oops, let’s look at that more closely….
The SANKEI photographer claims she was wearing sheer tights.
UPDATE: The Japanese press is showing two views of her wardrobe (See the comments below for more info and YouTube).
9 thoughts on “Beyonce’s wardrobe malfunction in Tokyo”
This is so photoshopped I saw the original footage on a Japanese news show and she clearly had on underwear.
Ha, ha, well at least I’m not to blame for this. The SANKEI News might have only had to play a bit with the angle and lighting to create that effect. The YouTube of the morning news programs show two different views of her wardrobe at the 2:20 point and the 2:34 point of the news video.
aSHLEY Says:
April 12th, 2007 at 12:26 pm
This is so photoshopped I saw the original footage on a Japanese news show and she clearly had on underwear.
Yeah, with a pubic hair print on it, right? Uggh! She’s got too much friggin junk in the trunk.
she didnt have one any panties I waz there I seen all of that pussy
Tyia, that’s photoshopped, everybody knows it!
Thank you for writing this! Beyonce’s so cute. I wanna become more like her!
we looove you girl, we dont wanna see ur PUSSY.
I want to cum inside of Beyonce.
Du sollt∈st allerdings gut aufpassen, w∈nn du dich verführen lässt.