Beyonce’s wardrobe malfunction in Tokyo

Beyonce's wardrobe malfunction in TokyoSANKEI via japantoday.com, April 11, 2007
Beyonce kicks off her Japan tour at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday night. The 25-year-old performed 32 songs before 35,000 fans

Oops, let’s look at that more closely….
Beyonce's wardrobe malfunction in Tokyo closeup

The SANKEI photographer claims she was wearing sheer tights.

UPDATE: The Japanese press is showing two views of her wardrobe (See the comments below for more info and YouTube).
Beyonce's wardrobe malfunction in Tokyo

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

9 thoughts on “Beyonce’s wardrobe malfunction in Tokyo”

  1. This is so photoshopped I saw the original footage on a Japanese news show and she clearly had on underwear.

    Ha, ha, well at least I’m not to blame for this. The SANKEI News might have only had to play a bit with the angle and lighting to create that effect. The YouTube of the morning news programs show two different views of her wardrobe at the 2:20 point and the 2:34 point of the news video.

    Beyonce's wardrobe malfunction in Tokyo

  3. aSHLEY Says:
    April 12th, 2007 at 12:26 pm
    Yeah, with a pubic hair print on it, right? Uggh! She’s got too much friggin junk in the trunk.

