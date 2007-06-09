Tentacle tupperware tale?

Click for a complete view.
via The Morning News, June 8, 2007–Drop Dead Gorgeous series
Death by tentacle tupperware hentai?
That is what the artist, Daniela Edburg, had in mind as she described: Death by Tupperware where a Japanese high school student in her uniform is being attacked by an enormous slimy tentacle from a creature that has formed in her refrigerator.
The 3Yen’s correspondent-at-large, Den4, writes to lament that there are, “so many tentacled items these days…”
Now this what I call Prior Art* from the Gay ’90s, Nikola Tesla’s 1890s that is.
Embiggen to 500 x 220 px.
Empty the fridge.
EAT THE KRAKEN!~
Domestic bliss:
Tupperware-tentacles and a loving Japanese housewife…