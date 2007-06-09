Tentacle tupperware tale?

Death by tentacle tupperware Click for a complete view.
via The Morning News, June 8, 2007–Drop Dead Gorgeous series

Death by tentacle tupperware hentai?
That is what the artist, Daniela Edburg, had in mind as she described: Death by Tupperware where a Japanese high school student in her uniform is being attacked by an enormous slimy tentacle from a creature that has formed in her refrigerator.

