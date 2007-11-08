Tokyo sophistication: the Hello Kitty Bus

Because you can never have too much Hello Kitty…

Tour Tokyo in traditional glory on the Hello Kitty bus.



Actually, Hato Tours puts together a great way to see Tokyo in a limited amount of time, and they have tours in English. Once when my car was in the shop, I took vacationing friends of my parents on a night on the town by Hato Tours. I had a gr-r-r-eat time and learned a few things about town I didn’t know even after living the Tokyo for years. Check out the official websites of Hato Tours in English and in Japanese.