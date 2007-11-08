Because you can never have too much Hello Kitty…
Tour Tokyo in traditional glory on the Hello Kitty bus.
Actually, Hato Tours puts together a great way to see Tokyo in a limited amount of time, and they have tours in English. Once when my car was in the shop, I took vacationing friends of my parents on a night on the town by Hato Tours. I had a gr-r-r-eat time and learned a few things about town I didn’t know even after living the Tokyo for years. Check out the official websites of Hato Tours in English and in Japanese.
7 thoughts on “Tokyo sophistication: the Hello Kitty Bus”
Hey Taro!
Do you know if Hato Tours could organize trips on the Hello Kitty bus to the SANRIO Hello Kitty factory in Kita Machida and SANRIO Purioland themepark for customers only wearing Hello Kitty clothes and accessories? [ha, ha]
nice, nice, thx :))
Australia is competing with their Hello Kitty street car.
Peak HELLO KITTY
Here’s a better view of the pussy bus…
Why take the busted bus when you can go first class on the pussy plane?