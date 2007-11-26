Party animals stomp Tokyo

Godizilla-stomps Tokyo
My all-time favorite party animal is Godzilla.
However, the “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman” ranks right up there with Godzilla as far as a fun person to invite to a party.Attack of 50 Foot Woman
Check out this hinky website with many Japan-themed photos of destruction by monster babes (not exactly safe for work) called, Attack of the 50ft. Woman.

bigfoot Japanese babe stomps Tokyo like Godzilla

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

7 thoughts on “Party animals stomp Tokyo”

  3. Fascinating….yet, that “horrid alien” is nowhere near as horrid as the Guyjeen that played the translator dude in Last Samurai, whose engrished Japanese was so bad that it made Tom Cruise’s nihongo sound decent in comparison…..at least this alien can pronounce the name of the places normally, without marbles in the mouth syndrome…..she must be an engrish instructor….talks way too slowly to be a normal documentary-ologist…..

  5. Did somebody say “PARTY MONSTER”?

    Cover your eyes! Japanese girls do the “Party Monster” dance, make us blush
    RocketNews24 2015/09/05
    Picture this: you’re a Japanese high school girl. Apart from classes and schoolmate drama, there’s really not a lot exciting going on… So how can you blow off some steam?
    Well, you could record yourself and your friends doing explicit moves to an American EDM group’s song “Party Monster” and upload it to the internet.
    More…
    dance3

