Sayuki of Asakusa — the first gai-geisha of Japan

Sayuki of Asakusa
via sayuki.net
For the first time in the 400 year history of the geisha, a Westerner has been accepted, and on December 19, will formally debut under the name Sayuki…[she] specialized in social anthropology, a subject which requires anthropologists to actually experience the subject they are studying by participating in the society themselves….more…
To explain “gai-geisha” ….
The first word you learn in Japan is “gaijin”–literally ‘gai’ meaning outside/alien/foriegn and “jin” meaning person. Addiltionally, the word “geisha” literally ‘gei’ means the arts and ‘sha’ means a person or “doer”.
Therefore gai-geisha means “alien art doer.”
Miss Sayuki was lucky to be a Tokyo geisha do not follow the strict, multi-year, ritualized Kyoto apprentice process. The Tokyo training period can be six months to a year —a hell of lot shorter than year it would take to speak Japanese at the geisha level of sophistication—and the five years that a real Kyoto apprentice needs to go through before she debuts as a full geisha.
However, gai-geisha strike me as just elaborate cosplay and reminds me of the true geisha of Japan, Chindonya (Wikimedia), advertising clowns.
Now wait a minute Taro! The author of “GEISHA” Liza Dalby was the first Western geisha more than 10 years ago.
In recent years, becoming a “geisha” has not required a lifetime of work. However, Liza Dalby never did a formal geisha apprenticeship. She was just allowed to pretend to be a geishi to do her participant-observer anthropological study.
Yeah, Liza Dalby was just “allowed” to pretend she was a geisha, as many sources have mentioned (including LizaDalby.com).
The term you are looking for is “maiko henshin”–a Geisha Makeover for a few hours.
In a similar vein, Liza Dalby attended parties in the geisha get-up and was just a novelty item.
The problem is that Sayuki enjoyed an “Ginza Geisha” apprenticeship which can last only six months (rather than five or six years as is traditionally required in Kyoto). Neither Sayuki nor Liza studied a full range of the geisha arts that required during a formal apprenticeship (for example, neither lady attempted Japanese dance).
By the way, any geisha who is older than hangyoku age spends around 6 months to a year before they debut. Sayuki’s training period was normal length.
Hi Respectable Person.
I’m sure you’re no beauty queen yourself, so before you insult someone on their looks, look in the mirror.
Oh, and another thing, if you’re going to write an article, you’d save yourself some face by taking an English Class. Run ons and awkward sentences galore and it’s only a short article.
According to Debito’s and Sayuki’s blogs, she is now going down-market for the Wapanese freakazoid type of tourist clientele.
Note: 12.300yen per person equals about 11 cents ($0.114456 USD), hee, hee.
A period (.) is frequently used in place of a comma (,) particularly in Europe (and isn’t Sayuki Oxford educated?). So roughly $120 USD… unless the American dollar continues to drop.
I can tell that this is not the 1st time at all that you have written about this topic. Why have you decided to write about it again?
Taro, it is really offensive to put a photo of someone else as if it is Sayuki.
And all of you, criticising Sayuki for being white is just racist. She grew up in Japan – why shouldn’t she participate in Japanese society.
And it is hardly likely that Keio University would have hired her to lecture on traditional Japanese society if she wasn’t the genuine thing.
It is not a photo–it’s a drawn caricature (using elements of dozens of photos). The whole purpose of a caricature is to exaggerates/distorts the essence of someone–in this case a Western geisha.
If Sayuki-sama is so distraught by this trival post that is three years old and that nobody will be reading, I pulled down the parts of it linked directly to her and labeled the drawing as a caricature, sheesh. And, as far as the validity of Sayuki’s geisha-ness, IMHO she’s a just an oddity, a talking dog.
Putting in “sayuki” and “geisha” into a google search brings up your offensive caricature of Sayuki first thing. i.e it is the FIRST thing that anyone sees when they look Sayuki up. It is offensive and uncalled for. If she wasn’t the real thing how do you think she has lasted three years inside the geisha world? It is difficult for any white person to be the first to do anything in Japan given the very racist attitudes here. Sayuki deserves congratulations.
I would be overjoyed if my mediocre drawing {Fair use – Parody} was that popular but a number of pictures come before mine such as this one on deviantart.com:
Other sites I have no relation with carry the drawing like http://www.asianoffbeat.com.
See “sayuki” and “geisha” on Google Image Search.
Aisha, a better Aussie geisha…
melbournefringe.com.au/fringe-festival/show/memoirs-of-an-aisha
Memoirs of an Aisha, Aisha the Geisha | Melbourne Minge Festival
A quick Google Image Search of Dasaiyuki the geisha gives you a good idea of the fertile comic ground she offers…
Mo’ au courant.
Harajuku Rainbow Style by tokyofashion, on Flickr
If you’re going to cosplay geisha, this is the way to do it right!
These foreign kids in a Tokyo department store are really into cultural appropriation.
Ain’t a geisha (芸者 arts person) just an “entertainer”?
Why do weeby Japanophiles build up all this weird mysticism around what is essentially the same as hiring a clown for a party?
So Sayuki…
You can dress a foreign galoot in a silk kimono and facepaint, but she’s still Alice the Goon.
Please insert my photo of Alice the Goon, ok? —E. C. Segar
I found Sayuki’s sister on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’….