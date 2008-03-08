Talk about morning surprises…
As the aftermath to a party, this morning I discovered this left-over
Japanese snack on my dining room table: dried ‘Personal Squid‘.
Yikes! It’s your….
Own
Personal
Cthulhu
.
“….One by one carefully dried and freshly-caught squid from the Sea of Japan. Use of natural salt, not dried overnight, dried in a half since I finished, really soft and easy to eat–Bon appétit…”
12 thoughts on “‘Personal Squid’”
hmm..that personal squid looks more like the face-hugger from Alien/Aliens movies than a dried squid to me….so you can have your own personal alien/squid/cthulhu all in one….nice…
EAT ME!
—Ika odori don (Dancing squid bowl)
Do you think your “banks teetering on the brink of the abyss” matter a jot to beautiful, aristocratic bottom-feeders like the three-spined diacria trispinosa? Do you really imagine “Presidential Approval Ratings” are matters of even the slightest passing concern to a pteropod?
“Austerity packages” and “hacking scandals” aren’t even blips on the radar for the cold-water worms, sea cucumbers and sea butterflies of the polar oceans.
“Acid rain” and “global warming”, however, do concern them. They take these things as a personal affront and, despite their generous and easy-going disposition, are starting to hold you responsible.
You probably read in the papers about how great was this thing called “the Industrial Revolution”. Spinning wheels, steam trains, that sort of thing. Well, it had a downside. Carbon dioxide released by centuries of industry is being absorbed into the oceans. They’re turning slowly into acid.
So next time you tremble at the beauty of the pteropods, remember that — even with the best will in the world — they’re starting to hate you, with your spiralling population and your belching factories. They’ve considered terrorism, but they don’t have the heart for it. Now they’re thinking of leaving the planet, but they haven’t got the space program together yet.
—via Mrs Tsk *
