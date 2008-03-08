Talk about morning surprises…

As the aftermath to a party, this morning I discovered this left-over

Japanese snack on my dining room table: dried ‘Personal Squid‘.

Yikes! It’s your….

Your

Own

Personal

Cthulhu

.



“….One by one carefully dried and freshly-caught squid from the Sea of Japan. Use of natural salt, not dried overnight, dried in a half since I finished, really soft and easy to eat–Bon appétit…”