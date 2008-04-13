Tacky Taro robot finds love



One of the sadly-soon-to-be-gone-but-delightfully-tacky sights of Osaka Japan is the robot manikin “Cui-daore Taro”—a mechanical drum-playing clown on front an 8-story ramen shop [Wiki].



Offers flood in for Osaka restaurant’s popular Cui-daore Taro mascot

Mainichi Daily News

OSAKA — An Osaka restaurant that is closing down in July is being flooded with offers to buy and rent its popular mascot, it has been learned. The Cui-daore restaurant in the Dotonbori district of Osaka’s Chuo-ku has reportedly received over 100 offers from across Japan for its mascot Cui-daore Taro, a drum-beating robot doll dressed in a striped clown suit with a pointed hat…more…