Tokyo’s T-shirt Love Summit

T shirt love summit

Here’s a strange “science” exhibition that’s being held at national Science and Technology Museum at Kudanshita Tokyo.

T shirt love summit T-shirt Love Summit vol.11 — Evolution
May 3 and 4th, 11:30 to 17:30
Science and Technology Museum – Kudanshita, Tokyo. Admission is 300 yen

See the official website for more details: T-shirt Love Summit (machine translation). And of course….

4 thoughts on "Tokyo's T-shirt Love Summit"

  3. ロク wrote:
    Winner of T-shirt of the Year…

    left_super long-quotebar 24x360ASDFGHJKLBN
    • ONLY A SAINT’S WORLD IS HELL •     • SANCTUARY •
    Rnotp Fasdg

