Japan beats all in the Masturbateathon!

World beating wankers — Japan No. 1!

Masturbate-A-Thon 2008

2008/05/25 SF Weekly / Sunday Dispatch

…In the men’s endurance competition, the two guys from Tokyo were head to head. They were Norihiro Taneichi and Masanobu Sato, and both were using the Tenga– a red and white stripped disposable masturbation aid. After 8 hours and 40 minutes, when both had broken the world record, Taneichi finally gave up. After all, he had already won the honor of “farthest distance come to come” by about 10 minutes. Both men seemed exhausted…But in the end, 20 years of intense training helped Sato pull though, he said.

I case you didn’t know, May is National Masturbation Month and this is the seventh year of the Masturbate-A-Thon. The winners were representing the TENGA masturbation aid, so this might violate this year’s Olympic sprint of international amateur competition, ha, ha. However, it’s interesting that for device’s introduction into the North American market there were size “considerations” made in the U.S. TENGA masturbation aid.







Also, check out this fun Japanese news interview with the inventor, Tsuyoshi Yoshida, of the world beating device, the Tenga—No translation needed just fast-forward to 5:40 to watch the Japanese news ladies titter and giggle as they help in the demonstration.

