Tokyo’s wigged out ‘Artistic Drag Queen’

Attending the Chanel “Mobile Art” Opening Reception, this scary looking culture vulture is actually the Japanese artist Vivienne Sato. A self-described “Artistic Drag Queen,” Sato was a part-time carpenter and architecture student who now uses internal trusses to prop up her/his towering trademark wigs filled with feathers and assorted junk.

The Chanel “Mobile Art” exhibit—a nautilus shell shaped museum that is traveling the world—was set up in Tokyo’s Yoyogi Olympic Plaza on May 30, 2008 for Opening Reception and will remain there until July 4. Admission is “free” but reservations (240 yen service charge) may be needed on the weekends. For details visit the exhibit’s Flash-infested website at:

chanel-mobileart.com



