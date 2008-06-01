Tokyo’s wigged out ‘Artistic Drag Queen’

art-hag Artistic Drag Queen

Attending the Chanel “Mobile Art” Opening Reception, this scary looking culture vulture is actually the Japanese artist Vivienne Sato. A self-described “Artistic Drag Queen,” Sato was a part-time carpenter and architecture student who now uses internal trusses to prop up her/his towering trademark wigs filled with feathers and assorted junk.

The Chanel “Mobile Art” exhibit—a nautilus shell shaped museum that is traveling the world—was set up in Tokyo’s Yoyogi Olympic Plaza on May 30, 2008 for Opening Reception and will remain there until July 4. Admission is “free” but reservations (240 yen service charge) may be needed on the weekends. For details visit the exhibit’s Flash-infested website at:
chanel-mobileart.com

mobile art hag

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

7 thoughts on “Tokyo’s wigged out ‘Artistic Drag Queen’”

  1. Vivienne is great fun and I don’t suppose I’m the only one on this board to have met him/her. Vivienne used to run a bar in Shinjuku years ago which was a good spot to get a crash course in creatures of the night. If you ever spot Vivienne around Tokyo— hard to miss when s/he’s got her/his gear on, I recommend going up and say hallo. If your Japanese isn’t up to it, Vivienne speaks reasonable English.

    Vivienne used to have a meishi where her title was “Chairwoman of the Yotsuya Housewives Association”. When Vivienne bothers to get into full drag it is really a sight to behold. Search Google Japan for ヴィヴィアン佐藤 and you can find a number of images.

  2. Thanks for your info which settles a nagging question about Vivienne for me. I’ve seen her around many times but I have never been able to discern from a distance his actual gender or whether she was “serious” about her appearance. There are many female make-up and hair design pros in Tokyo who are hell of a lot stranger/scarier looking.

