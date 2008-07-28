“My Girl in Tokyo”

UPDATE: Here are creepy androids that make you want to dream of electric sheep ….

Actroid stars in TV commercial

PinkTentacle.com – 2008 July —Actroid DER-2, Kokoro’s uncannily lifelike fembot, has made her acting debut in a TV commercial for Kincho’s Preshower UV insect repellent/sunscreen spray. Titled “The Woman Who Doesn’t Rust,” the 15-second commercial spot shows Actroid outdoors …more…

Click to view.

