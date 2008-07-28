“My Girl in Tokyo”

UPDATE: Here are creepy androids that make you want to dream of electric sheep ….

Actroid stars in TV commercial
PinkTentacle.com – 2008 July —Actroid DER-2, Kokoro’s uncannily lifelike fembot, has made her acting debut in a TV commercial for Kincho’s Preshower UV insect repellent/sunscreen spray. Titled “The Woman Who Doesn’t Rust,” the 15-second commercial spot shows Actroid outdoorsmore
video actroid stars in TVcommercialClick to view.

Original report from January 28, 2006
My Girl in Tokyo
Although she’s not as good as my report previous Tokyo love-doll call-girl service and silicon 3-ways, she is most definitely my girl (26 sec – google video) featuring the booth-babe “companion” robot, ACTROID-chan.ACTROID-chan’s official website is here in Kokoro Corp. The English press release of ACTROID (PDF).

[ vardenafil 40mg pills $113.00 | combivir 150mg pills $198.00 | cipro 500mg pills $94.00 | minomycin 50mg pills $261.00 | dapsone 100mg pills $171.00 | buy viagra | amoxicillin 625mg pills $180.00 | priligy 60mg pills $83.00 | viagra 100mg pills 360 pills $295.00 | cialis daily tadalafil 5mg pills $70.00 | viagra-aurochem 25mg 360 pills $268.00 | cipro 1000mg pills $283.00 | fosamax 10mg pills $176.00 | aristocort 4mg pills $53.00 | viagra stores | triphala 60 tablet bottle $106.00 | prilosec 10mg pills $230.00 | viagra overnight | menosan 30 tablet bottle $218.00 | coreg 6.25mg pills $260.00 | acetaminophen 500mg pills $68.00 | imigran 50mg pills $500.00 | alesse 1.5mg pills $263.00 | real viagra | viagra aus usa | levitra 20mg pills (brand) $31.00 | danazol 100mg pills $214.00 | where can i buy real viagra | cialis 100mg pills $316.00 | order viagra 1 | natural viagra substitutes | detox acai berry 60 capsule bottle $48.00 | buspar 5mg pills $124.00 | pulmicort 100mcg inhaler $100.00 | allegra® 180mg pills (brand) $252.00 | prednisone 40mg pills $150.00 | propranolol 80mg pills $128.00 | viagra-aurochem 100mg $125.00 | betoptic 5ml eye drops bottle $33.00 | zestril 10mg pills $91.00 | levothroid 100mcg $82.00 | valtrex 500mg pills 24 $97.00 | etodolac 400mg pills $169.00 | methocarbamol 500mg pills $186.00 | acticin topical 30gm tube $112.00 | detox liv.52 100 tablets bottle $351.00 | buy viagra in canada no prescription | anafranil 25mg pills 270 $298.00 | aldactone 100mg pills $91.00 | yasmin drospirenone 3mg + ethinyl estradiol 0.3mg $182.00 | orlistat 120mg $214.00 | cheapest cialis overnight delivery | stromectol 6mg pills $198.00 | amitriptyline 10mg pills $142.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

11 thoughts on ““My Girl in Tokyo””

  2. World come crazy more humain lost her job good idea for nice tricks in futur this is the way how man give more job for humain .Robot never replace humain noooooooooo!!

  4. Not much on my mind right now, but it’s not important. I’ve just been letting everything happen without me. I just don’t have anything to say right now. That’s sort of Japanese, neh?

  5. Hello admin, nice site you have! Do you want a real girl rather than a robot? Write me.

  6. Hello there! Just want to say that I find your Japanese weirdness site very interesting for me. Useful and  arranged so thanks for your work. I will visit your site more ofter from now and I bookmarked it.

  8. It’s a very nice and creative “item”, we’ll look forward to more creative “items”… I believe one day, guys will prefer virtual robot gals than real woman. Cause we can control their thinking and not allow them to go shopping.. “keke”

  10. Ｗｈａｔ．ａｒｅ．ｔｈｅｓｅ．l ｏ √ ｅ |ｅｍｏｔｉｏｎｓ．ｙｏｕ．ｈｕｍａｎ．ｓｐｅａｋ．ｏｆ¿？

    Ｄｏｅｓ．ｎｏｔ．ｃｏｍｐｕｔｅ．

  11. Senji Nakajima, 60 years old, lives with his life-size ‘love doll’ named ‘Saori’ in his apartment in Tokyo, Japan. Nakajima, married with two children, who lives away from home for work, first started his life with Saori six years ago. At first, he used to imagine as if the doll was his first girl friend, and used it only for sexual purposes to fill the loneliness, but months later, he started to find Saori actually has an original personality. ‘She never betrays, not after only money. I’m tired of modern rational humans. They are heartless,’ Nakajima says, ‘for me, she is more than a doll. Not just a silicon rubber. She needs much help, but still is my perfect partner who shares precious moments with me and enriches my life.’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>