UPDATE: Here are creepy androids that make you want to dream of electric sheep ….
Actroid stars in TV commercial
PinkTentacle.com – 2008 July —Actroid DER-2, Kokoro’s uncannily lifelike fembot, has made her acting debut in a TV commercial for Kincho’s Preshower UV insect repellent/sunscreen spray. Titled “The Woman Who Doesn’t Rust,” the 15-second commercial spot shows Actroid outdoors …more…
Click to view.
Original report from January 28, 2006
Although she’s not as good as my report previous Tokyo love-doll call-girl service and silicon 3-ways, she is most definitely my girl (26 sec – google video) featuring the booth-babe “companion” robot, ACTROID-chan.ACTROID-chan’s official website is here in Kokoro Corp. The English press release of ACTROID (PDF).
11 thoughts on ““My Girl in Tokyo””
woaw
World come crazy more humain lost her job good idea for nice tricks in futur this is the way how man give more job for humain .Robot never replace humain noooooooooo!!
thats just freaky…
Not much on my mind right now, but it’s not important. I’ve just been letting everything happen without me. I just don’t have anything to say right now. That’s sort of Japanese, neh?
Hello admin, nice site you have! Do you want a real girl rather than a robot? Write me.
Hello there! Just want to say that I find your Japanese weirdness site very interesting for me. Useful and arranged so thanks for your work. I will visit your site more ofter from now and I bookmarked it.
Best site I’ve seena in a long time. Thanks.
It’s a very nice and creative “item”, we’ll look forward to more creative “items”… I believe one day, guys will prefer virtual robot gals than real woman. Cause we can control their thinking and not allow them to go shopping.. “keke”
Ha, ha, if you like “My Girl in Tokyo”, check out this one:
Valerie, a Domestic Android
Ｗｈａｔ．ａｒｅ．ｔｈｅｓｅ．l ｏ √ ｅ |ｅｍｏｔｉｏｎｓ．ｙｏｕ．ｈｕｍａｎ．ｓｐｅａｋ．ｏｆ¿？
Ｄｏｅｓ．ｎｏｔ．ｃｏｍｐｕｔｅ．
Senji Nakajima, 60 years old, lives with his life-size ‘love doll’ named ‘Saori’ in his apartment in Tokyo, Japan. Nakajima, married with two children, who lives away from home for work, first started his life with Saori six years ago. At first, he used to imagine as if the doll was his first girl friend, and used it only for sexual purposes to fill the loneliness, but months later, he started to find Saori actually has an original personality. ‘She never betrays, not after only money. I’m tired of modern rational humans. They are heartless,’ Nakajima says, ‘for me, she is more than a doll. Not just a silicon rubber. She needs much help, but still is my perfect partner who shares precious moments with me and enriches my life.’