Here’s something you don’t see everyday. A Japanese diplomat dressed in full-drag traditional hakama attending a pig kill and then getting wasted at a kava ritual.

Tonga’s king given pigs, food in traditional coronation

The Citizen: (AFP) 30/July/2008 ….A guest from Japan walks past slaughtered pigs to accept the offering of roast pork on behalf of King George Tupou V of Tonga (royal protocol prohibits a Tongan from doing this) during the taumafa kava ritual in the sacred Pangai Lahi gathering area of Nuku’alofa on July 30…more…

Of course, the news does not report the rest-of-the-story: the Japanese gift of The Silence of the Swine is part of a larger foreign “aid” package. Japan is giving Toga millions in exchange for their vote at the International Whaling Commission allowing Japan to continue killing whales that NOBODY in Japan wants to eat (there’s a 5 year supply of whale meat piled up unused in government-sponsored freezers now).