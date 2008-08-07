You can pick your Buddha and you can pick your nose, but you can pick your Buddha’s nose.
Todaiji Temple’s Great Buddha cleaned
NARA, Japan—Buddhist monks and lay Buddhists wearing white coats and masks clean the 15-meter-high Great Buddha at Todaiji Temple in Nara…
Lilliputian attack on the Buddha!
Ok, ok. It’s really just a Buddha nose picking and dusting.
This attack is the annual “ohsoji” cleanup at at Todaiji Temple in Nara near ancient capital of Japan, Kyoto. This temple is the headquarters of the Kegon school of Buddhism. Read more at Wikipedia.
And, above is the Great Buddha at Todaiji Temple in Nara in its cleaned state.
If cleanliness is next to godliness…
…is nose cleansing Buddha-becoming?