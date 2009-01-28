Hello Kitty’s Bling Bike

Here’s a photo taken at the 109 Building in Shibuya Tokyo of a blinged-out foldable bike for move you in Hello Kitty style thanks to gruntzooki’s flickr photostream…



Full-size photo on flickr.

An odd Tokyo factoid:

Maybe 15% of all bicycles in Tokyo are foldable bikes–However, I have NEVER seen one folded. Looking at the frames of foldable bikes parked on the street, it is obvious that the folding mechanisms have never been used (and often are rusted shut). Pedaling these small clown bicycles is would seem more difficult and there is not much practical advantage to having a such bicycle if the folding feature is never used.