‘Donald’ McDonald drive-thru creepout

After encountering the Tokyo Disneyland tour bus full of freakazoids, I picked up lunch from the Man himself, “Donald” McDonald* [sic].
donald mcdonald drive-thru

*Ronald McDonald is called “Donald McDonald” in Japan because…well, because it’s Japan.

Other great 3Yen reports on ‘Donald’ McDonald in Japan include:Ronald McDonald
Ronelda McDonald is a hot tomato!
Japan’s “Donald” McDonald is a cheap clown
Supersize my McShrimp(tm)
Japan’s “Donald” McDonald goes Vegan-Kosher!

