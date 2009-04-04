Damn, done in by ‘Donald’ McDonald, again!
Every year at traditional hanami parties underneath the cherry blossoms the girls promise to bring me bento box lunch to eat.
Every year those thoughtful Japanese girls bring me a bag of stone-cold burgers from McDonald’s, rather than the exquisite traditional hanami bento of artfully arranged fish, meat, and pickled or cooked vegetables.
Obviously, a gaijin/alien like me wants stone-cold burgers and not proper a Japanese picnic lunch.
ARRRG!
Ronald McDonald goes by the name ‘Donald’ Japan out of sheer embarrassment. Refer to my previous 3Yen reports:
—Seriously sick-o ‘Donald’ (sic)
—‘Donald’ McDonald drive-thru creepout
—Japan’s “Donald” McDonald is a cheap clown
—Ronelda McDonald is a hot tomato!
13 thoughts on “Done in by ‘Donald’ McDonald, again”
I know, I know, I need to explain to my female coworkers better about the proper care-and-feeding of alien beasts.
Dude… everytime I’m with those people they want to make me eat their shitpie of cold rice and raw fish.
If I was to find one that bring me cheezeburgers I’d marry her on the… hem… after her rapid check of her financial situation and expected family inheritance…
The problem is Japanese have the delusion that burgers are sandwiches, and they think eating coagulated cheezeburgers STONECOLD is ok. YUCK.
dude!
i wouldn’t eat a stone cold cheezeburger…ew! that’s gross!
i’m all in for the bento, raw fish and wathever comes in.
oh! and btw, that “Donald” it’s the scariest shit i’ve ever seen….now i’m afraid to go to sleep tonight, he could awaits for in a nightmare or worst *gasp* he could be under my bed :S
How come japanese kids don’t never complained about the looking of that scary bastard?
What, they bring you cheezeburger flavored icecream and you’re not happy ?
clowns are scary shit dude.
—gb wrote:
clowns are scary shit dude.—
Crap like this can only result in punitive action by the Food-Clown Police!
Continued “Donald” fun…
A collaboration with Studio Ghibli
Mo’ betta “Donald” McDonald fun…