Done in by ‘Donald’ McDonald, again

bubbly-fun-donald
Damn, done in by ‘Donald’ McDonald, again!

Every year at traditional hanami parties underneath the cherry blossoms the girls promise to bring me bento box lunch to eat.

Every year those thoughtful Japanese girls bring me a bag of stone-cold burgers from McDonald’s, rather than the exquisite traditional hanami bento of artfully arranged fish, meat, and pickled or cooked vegetables.

hanami_bento

Obviously, a gaijin/alien like me wants stone-cold burgers and not proper a Japanese picnic lunch.

ARRRG!

Ronald McDonald goes by the name ‘Donald’ Japan out of sheer embarrassment. Refer to my previous 3Yen reports:
Seriously sick-o ‘Donald’ (sic)
‘Donald’ McDonald drive-thru creepout
Japan’s “Donald” McDonald is a cheap clown
Ronelda McDonald is a hot tomato!

[ tadora 20mg pills $182.00 | viagra 130mg pills $109.00 | avapro 150mg pills $118.00 | remeron 30mg pills $104.00 | calan 80mg pills $263.00 | neem 60 tablet bottle $198.00 | real cialis | penegra 50mg pills $254.00 | viagra 50mg pills 360 pills $280.00 | lopressor 50mg pills $83.00 | allegra® 120mg pills (brand) $157.00 | adhd strattera 40mg pills $216.00 | abilify 20mg pills $227.00 | verapamil 240mg pills $172.00 | duphalac 100ml bottle $40.00 | bactrim 480mg pills $171.00 | microzide 12.5mg pills $104.00 | bactrim trimethoprim 160mg /sulfamethoxazole 800mg pills $140.00 | prednisone 20mg pills $118.00 | viagra 100mg pills 360 pills $295.00 | allegra 30mg pills $100.00 | cialis 20mg pills $286.00 | haridra 60 tablet bottle $159.00 | tinidazole 300mg pills $172.00 | get viagra fast | avapro 150mg pills $166.00 | herbal viagra reviews | testosterone anadoil 40mg $146.00 | himplasia 30 tablet packet $313.00 | pamelor 25mg pills $167.00 | cialis soft 20mg pills $288.00 | lukol 50 tablet bottle $323.00 | prometrium 100mg pills $115.00 | advair diskus 500mcg inhaler $172.00 | xalatan 2.5ml eye drops bottle $59.00 | prograf 0.5mg pills $321.00 | claritin 10mg pills $253.00 | seroquel 300mg pills $318.00 | altace 2.5mg pills $83.00 | cialis 30 mg | clomid 25mg pills $160.00 | cipro 250mg pills $67.00 | viagra fast delivery | phenergan 25mg pills $127.00 | brand viagra | amoxicillin 250mg pills $82.00 | prilosec 10mg pills $125.00 | nolvadex 20mg pills $189.00 | speman 60 tablet bottle $437.00 | vantin 100mg pills $159.00 | luvox 100mg pills $191.00 | levlen ethinyl estradiol 0.03mg + levonorgestrel 0.15mg pills $126.00 | viagra alternative | reglan 10mg pills $170.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

13 thoughts on “Done in by ‘Donald’ McDonald, again”

  1. I know, I know, I need to explain to my female coworkers better about the proper care-and-feeding of alien beasts.

  2. Dude… everytime I’m with those people they want to make me eat their shitpie of cold rice and raw fish.

    If I was to find one that bring me cheezeburgers I’d marry her on the… hem… after her rapid check of her financial situation and expected family inheritance…

  3. Gaspard de Coligny wrote:
    …If I was to find one [J-girl]… bring me cheezeburgers I’d marry her …

    The problem is Japanese have the delusion that burgers are sandwiches, and they think eating coagulated cheezeburgers STONECOLD is ok. YUCK.

  4. dude!

    i wouldn’t eat a stone cold cheezeburger…ew! that’s gross!

    i’m all in for the bento, raw fish and wathever comes in.

  5. oh! and btw, that “Donald” it’s the scariest shit i’ve ever seen….now i’m afraid to go to sleep tonight, he could awaits for in a nightmare or worst *gasp* he could be under my bed :S

    How come japanese kids don’t never complained about the looking of that scary bastard?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>