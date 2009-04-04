

Damn, done in by ‘Donald’ McDonald, again!

Every year at traditional hanami parties underneath the cherry blossoms the girls promise to bring me bento box lunch to eat.

Every year those thoughtful Japanese girls bring me a bag of stone-cold burgers from McDonald’s, rather than the exquisite traditional hanami bento of artfully arranged fish, meat, and pickled or cooked vegetables.

Obviously, a gaijin/alien like me wants stone-cold burgers and not proper a Japanese picnic lunch.

ARRRG!

