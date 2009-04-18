Japan’s Alien Abduction Zones!

Extraterrestrials have become so prevalent in Japan that the police have posted official signs in the streets warning of the alien abduction danger.
blue-warning-hyousikired-warning-hyousiki

beware-of-aliens

warning-hyousiki

Also refer the previous 3Yen report about Alien Courtesy Seats on the Train.
Alien
 
alien

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

10 thoughts on “Japan’s Alien Abduction Zones!”

  1. Yeah Taro, I have always wondered way my Japanese government posts these crude street signs with pinhead aliens with wavy, unequal-length arms too.

