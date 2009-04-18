Extraterrestrials have become so prevalent in Japan that the police have posted official signs in the streets warning of the alien abduction danger.
Also refer the previous 3Yen report about Alien Courtesy Seats on the Train.
10 thoughts on “Japan’s Alien Abduction Zones!”
Yeah Taro, I have always wondered way my Japanese government posts these crude street signs with pinhead aliens with wavy, unequal-length arms too.
Even with all the weird parts I circled above, I assure you it’s a real road sign.
You can find in the official translation all the idiosyncratic Japanese signage explained here:
http://www.cfay.navy.mil/Traffic/roadsigns.htm
Ride into the DANGER ZONE!
Beware schoolchildren!
The Alien Abduction Zones continue to expand.
Cautionary tale of woe…
PROOF!
